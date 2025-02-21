PNN

New Delhi [India], February 21: OTB Strategy is an out-of-the-box integrated marketing communication agency creating waves in the industry through continuous impactful and result-driven campaigns. Its core mission is to empower brands to stand out through creativity, technology, and innovative solutions. Therefore, OTB Strategy has evolved into a full-service agency that has won over the hearts of many famous brands across various industries.

It has the added benefit of a strong team with more than 50 professionals, which allows the agency to develop unique campaign concepts, carrying creative strategy with modern tools and technology. And as OTB Strategy steps into this new year, with this bunch of talented, creative individuals new and tremendous feats seem only, simple and easy.

Our Vision: The Ultimate Hub of Creativity and Innovation

OTB Strategy's vision is clear and ambitious: to become the ultimate hub that brings out-of-the-box thinking and technology together, turning them into the best marketing strategies and executions. This is what keeps the agency committed to excellence in its pursuit of ideals regardless of the scale of the project.

OTB Strategy's mission reflects this vision since it aims at contributing the very best ideas and creativity to facilitate strategies in fulfilling the objectives that brands seek in their business performance. The firm promotes continuous development, personal enrichment, and professional achievement in marketing communication, and technology. It is this passion that becomes the inspiration helping OTB Strategy seek new frontiers, break boundaries, and strive for exceptional achievement.

OTB Strategy is guided by and built on great values defining how they approach their work and relationships, as Partners.

* Passionate: Driven by a love for what we

* Agile: Quick and adaptable in responding to

* Reliable: Trusted to deliver consistently high

* Time-boundedness: Respecting deadlines with

* Nurturing: Fostering growth and support for all team

* Ethical: Upholding integrity in all our actions like: what is morally right, fair, and

* Respectful: Valuing everyone's contributions and perspectives, including a strong commitment to respecting and empowering women.

A Proven Track Record: Campaigns That Speak for Themselves

Throughout its history, OTB Strategy has produced an impressive portfolio of campaigns and work for the most recognizable brands in the business. Creativity married with advanced technology has been the distinct factor in projects completed by the agency that speak to audiences and deliver results quantifiably.

Some of OTB Strategy's standout campaigns include:

* Zomato's Chhath Puja Campaign: A message of gratitude and recognition for the delivery partners in North India, this campaign has touched an emotional chord with audiences while underlining Zomato's care and commitment to its workforce.

* Airtel Payments Bank CXOs conference at Siliguri (West Bengal): We amplified the ethics, achievements, and plans of Airtel Payments Bank at this offsite conference. Right from conceptualization, planning and execution of this project, OTB Strategy ensured that the leaders and independent directors came in sync to celebrate the vision of Airtel Payments

* boAt Offsites: OTB Strategy managed high-energy, unforgettable events for boAt in Australia, Singapore, Dubai, and Goa, with seamless execution and memorable experiences.

* Nothing Mobile Project Launch: OTB Strategy coordinated a flawless product launch in Phuket, Thailand, creating a buzzworthy debut for the innovative mobile brand.

Beyond these marquee projects, OTB Strategy excels in delivering a wide range of services, including:

* Digital Marketing

* Creative strategy and execution

* Performance marketing

* Influencer marketing

* Video development

* Website sales* Brand bulletins

OTB Strategy combines creativity, strategy, and AI-driven tools to ensure the campaigns are innovative and effective in creating business growth.

The Future: Ambitious Plans for Expansion and Innovation

As OTB Strategy continues to grow, its focus is firmly set on the future. The agency has ambitious plans to expand its presence both nationally and internationally, with new offices set to open in Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, and Dubai.

This is an extension of the commitment that OTB Strategy holds in taking its unique approach to marketing to the mainstream. Entering new markets allows the agency to bring on board even more brands as it navigates the complexity of modern marketing through creative and tech-driven solutions.

Constant Innovation at the Core

The core competency at OTB Strategy lies in the ability to innovate continually toward improving customer engagement and adding value. Some exciting initiatives on the horizon include:

* Tech-enabled customer experiences: The utilization of the latest technology like CGI, AR and VR for engaging brand experiences that can be felt, not just read.

* Business-to-startup relationship: Delivering ROI-based marketing solutions that could help start-ups grow in markets where competition prevails.

* Podcasts and webinars: Using relevant content, which has the potential to entertain as well as to inform audiences regarding trends and best practices.

* Creative, technology-enabled campaigns: Leveraging AI tools and analytics to amplify the reach and influence of the campaigns.

With innovation, OTB Strategy will always be at the forefront, and its solutions for clients will always be forward-thinking and results-oriented.

Why OTB Strategy?

OTB Strategy is a reliable partner for brands who want to create an impact in this ever-evolving market. What makes the agency stand out? Here are some points:

1. Out-of-the-Box Thinking: Creativity runs very deep into the Once a suggestion is made, the agency goes about providing the out-of-the-box solution.

2. Advanced Technology: AI tools are now the primary technology to develop the newest technologies like CGI, AR and VR, where OTB Strategy apprehends innovating these campaigns toward maximal effectiveness.

3. Proven Expertise: A portfolio of successful campaigns with brands like Zomato, Airtel Payments Bank, boAt, Nothing Mobile, and many more successful brands proves OTB Strategy's ability to deliver results.

4. Full Service: OTB Strategy provides multi-services in the marketing and communication field, specialized to address the specific needs of each client.

5. Passion: With over 50 professionals entirely dedicated to the cause, their passion for being creative, innovative, and client success drives OTB Strategy.Become a Part of OTB Strategy's Journey

OTB Strategy looks to be at the forefront of integrated marketing communications and invites brands to join in this journey. Whether you are a burgeoning business looking for the right partner or an established brand looking for fresh ideas, OTB Strategy has all the expertise and enthusiasm required to help you rejuvenate your visibility in the market.

To know more about OTB Strategy and its services, feel free to check the website: www.otbstrategy.com

About OTB Strategy

OTB Strategy is a full-service integrated marketing communications agency with particular focus on digital marketing, creative strategy, influencer marketing, performance marketing, and tech-driven campaigns. Based in Delhi, it acts as a conduit between a brand and success with its unconventional creative approach to success in the market.

