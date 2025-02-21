Meem Se Mohabbat has quickly grown to be one of the most popular Pakistani TV Shows that is consistently topping the charts. The show has reached its peak of melodrama and emotional roller coaster, and Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 20 managed to throw a curveball that has fans in a fix. The show, which marked the television comeback of Ahad Raza Mir as Talha Ahmed, left fans yearning for more after Roshi’s (played by Dananeer Mobeen) heart-wrenching love confession in the last episode. While fans expected there to be heartache and pain as Talha pushes Roshi away, Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 20 managed to give us a twist, nobody saw coming. Here’s everything that went down in Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 20. Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 19 Written Update: Talha Breaks Roshi's Heart! Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's Acting Will Tug at Your Heartstrings (Watch Video).

The episode begins with another comedic glimpse into the life of Mahi and Omar and their plan to help Saleeka realise that she is mistreating Jalal. We see their new house help be sweet to Jalal, stirring Saleeka’s jealousy. Soon after, Omar explicitly reminds Saleeka of the amount of work that she made Jalal do before they hired help. Doused with some borderline sexist remarks and otherwise predictable turn of events, the entire bit tries to break the tension that the show left fans with in Episode 19. However, this lighthearted scene is the only relief that fans are given before once again being pushed into an emotionally draining episode. We quickly move to Roshi talking to her grandmother and grandfather, where she informs them that she has quit her job to focus on her studies. Dada Jaan is quick to notice that Roshi is troubled by something and makes a note to speak to her about it.

Meanwhile, Roshi gets a call from Mohid, where, refreshingly, he has a longer conversation with a few complete sentences. She puts on a brave face and tells Mohid that she is caught up with work from college. Roshi tells him that she will meet him in the part the coming weekend to help suffice his disappointment. However, Abid uncle comes up with a plan to provide some immediate relief to Mohid, by offering to take him to Roshi’s house instead. Just as they are about to live, Talha walks in and asks where they are headed. When he finds out that his father and Mohid plan to go to Roshi’s house, he immediately puts a stop to it. He goes on to shout at Mohid, which leaves the kid heartbroken.

At Roshi’s house, they are indulging in family dinner, where it is shown that Roshi is eating food that she usually despises without complaining. We can see her eating without any interest and barely interacting with her family. At Talha’s house, he walks into Mohid’s room when he is asleep and apologises for yelling at him and says, “Tumhara Pa bahut bura aadmi hai, sabko dukhi kar deta hai.” (Your father is a bad man, he hurts everyone.)

Dada Jaan finally asks Roshi to meet him and asks her the reason for her sadness, which is evident at the dinner table. On repeated nudging, Roshi finally loses her strong demeanour and breaks down, saying that she lost and she is shattered. Dada Jaan understands the unsaid words in this confession and offers her his advice on how life sometimes does not give us what we want but that things will get better. “Mana ke yeh sumsaan ghadi sakht ghadi hai, magar ae dil yeh toh ek hi ghadi hai. Himmat karo. Jeene ko abhi umra padhi hai,” (Agreed that the current times are tough, but it's just the current time. Be brave, for your entire life stands ahead.) he says.

This heartwarming scene then shifts to Talha sitting alone in his garden, where Abid uncle approaches him. He asks Talha why he is pushing away the happiness that is standing in front of him. Talha’s dad reminds him that he can see love in Talha’s house for Roshi as well and urges him to accept the happiness that has come knocking on his door. When questioned on why he things Roshi will be a bad mother, Talha breaks his indifference and says that just because she might be a good mom does not mean the young girl deserves to be given that responsibility. He then says that his ex, Sabeeka is more well-suited for him and confesses that he would marry her.

On the next day, Roshi is asked to come to work to handover her files. The conversation shows that while Talha fired her, he never informed anyone at work about the decision or the reason behind it. Roshi takes the blame for this by saying that she quit to focus on her studies. At the office, Talha stumbles across Roshi’s sticky notes while walking towards his cabin and is drawn towards it. We see him reminiscent about Roshi before forcing himself to walk away. In his cabin, he speaks with Sabeeka, who enquires if he is well. Talha says that they and Sabeeka were friends before and will continue to be friends. However, as he is walking away, he asks Sabeeka out for dinner.

Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 20 Full Video:

The episode ends with Roshi, at the office once again. Speaking to her coworkers and bidding her goodbye to them, before heading to clear out her desk. She stumbles across Sabeeka, who once again mistreats Roshi and tries to put her down. However, Roshi silences Sabeeka by questioning if she has thought about how she will navigate life, even if she does marry Talha - considering that the most important person for him, Mohid still hates him. While Sabeeka is left mulling over the question, Roshi walks away.

Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Hum TV on Wednesdays and Thursdays and is subsequently uploaded on YouTube. The sneak peek to the next episode shows that Talha and Sabeeka go on a date when he asks her if she would consider marrying him. This has left fans heavily disappointed and confused, especially because Mohid has consistently been vocal about how much he dislikes Sabeeka. The show also had Abid uncle imply that Sabeeka mistreated Mohid even when they were previously together. The displeasure at this twist is evident on social media as well as in the comments section, as fans voice their opinions in the most hilarious ways.

