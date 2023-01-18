New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): While there has been a Supreme Court ruling on outside food not being allowed inside theatres, the cost of F & B is something that definitely burdens the audiences to the overall experience of watching a film.

Looking at the ruling of the court, we reached out to Ashish Kanakia, CEO, MovieMax Cinemas to check on the same.

"For us, the consumer is always the king and we ensure audiences have good experience when they come to watch a film in our cinemas. As a cinema chain, we are also looking at doing innovative marketing to bring in more people. Our F & B cost has always been on the lower side as compared to the competition," said Ashish.

When asked about how important F & B is, in overall revenue, he says, "Food and beverage sales bring in a huge chunk of added revenue for sure. Coming to theatres especially in smaller towns in almost like a special outing where you come with family or friends, watch a film, eat and spend a good time. In bigger cities, It's an effort to take out time and make plans to watch a film so it rather be worth it. To ensure people have a good overall experience we have introduced live counters in many of our properties. Affordability and variety both would add value."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)