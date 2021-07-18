Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): The "Vaccinate Karnataka" campaign, which was launched last month by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar, has received a good response with over 50,000 entries.

The campaign is aimed at promoting vaccination and its benefits in the state through children.

The "Vaccinate Karnataka" competition had invited all school-going children of Karnataka to make a 2-minute video about vaccination against COVID-19.

Appealing to the people, Shivakumar said that the primary objective of this campaign was to engage students in constructive activity in "an atmosphere which is abject of negativity".

The campaign, which aimed at spreading a positive message about the vaccine and tried to quell cynicism brought by the pandemic, received a total of 52,729 entries, among which 100 winners were announced on the campaign's website.

The campaign which accepted entries till July 15, received entries from Bengaluru district (14,084), followed by Belgaum (10,862), Mysuru (7,026), Dakshina Kannada (4,741), Kalaburagi (4,614), Chitradurga (2414), Hassan (2030), and Shimoga (2,000).

Students from all parts of Karnataka participated in the competition and shared their videos through social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube using the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka.

Speaking to the winners, Shivakumar said, "though the campaign is selecting only 100 winners, for me everyone's a winner", highlighting the greater participation by children for such a noble cause. (ANI)

