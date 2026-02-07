Rohru (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Himachal Apple Growers' Association on Saturday held its block-level meeting in Rohru, during which farmers and orchardists decided to actively participate in the nationwide farmers' strike scheduled for February 12, 2026.

The meeting was attended by executive members from various village-level units of the association and was presided over by state committee member Sanjay Chauhan. Addressing the gathering, Chauhan said farmers and orchardists across the state were facing a deepening crisis, with incidents of land dispossession and house sealing on the rise.

He alleged that the Centre's free trade agreements with several countries were against the interests of farmers and horticulturists.

Chauhan also raised concerns about the proposed Seed Bill, cuts to MGNREGA, the plan to install smart meters, and a reduction in budgetary allocation for the Market Intervention Scheme, stating that these measures were adversely affecting agriculture and horticulture. Terming the policies anti-people, he said an organised and united struggle was the need of the hour.

After detailed discussions, the meeting unanimously resolved that members of the Apple Growers' Association would join hands with the Himachal Kisan Sabha to ensure wide participation in the February 12 strike. It was decided that local units would mobilise farmers and orchardists and raise awareness of key issues to ensure the protest's success.

Participants also expressed solidarity with proposals highlighting the growing crisis in the agriculture and horticulture sectors and reiterated their commitment to a collective struggle.

In his remarks, Rohru block secretary of the Apple Growers' Association, Raman Tharta, informed that the district-level convention of the Himachal Kisan Sabha and the Himachal Apple Growers' Association would be held in Shimla on February 27 and 28, 2026, with representatives from all local rural units of the Rohru and Chuhara areas expected to attend. (ANI)

