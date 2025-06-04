PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 4: The 45th Open Faridabad District Badminton Championship 2025 concluded on 3rd June after four days of high-intensity badminton matches at Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14. Organised by the Faridabad District Badminton Association (FDBA), the tournament brought together over 550 players across age groups, competing in singles, doubles, and mixed events.

The championship was inaugurated on 31st May in the presence of Dr. Amit Bhalla, President, FDBA and Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI); Mr. Anand Mehta, Chairman, K. L. Mehta Institutions; Mr. Ravi Kalra, Senior Vice President, FDBA; Mr. Sanjay Sapra, General Secretary, FDBA; Mr. Agam Talwar, Director - Sports Collaboration & Initiatives, MREI; and Mr. Hemant Sharma, Joint Secretary, FDBA.

"This tournament is not just about matches," said Dr. Amit Bhalla. "It's about the energy, discipline, and drive we witness in these young athletes. Events of this scale sends out a strong message that sports truly matter."

Matches across age categories kept the courts buzzing with energy. The indoor badminton facilities at Manav Rachna Sports Academy, already known for nurturing student-athletes, provided the right setting for players to perform.

"What stood out this year was the sheer focus of the players," shared Mr. Sanjay Sapra. "Across categories, we saw strong nerves, excellent footwork, and a hunger to win. That mindset defines champions."

Final Results

* U-11 CategoryBoys Single - Aalok Ambawtaa beat Aarav SinghGirls Single - Anika Sainin beat Samaira Sharma

* U-13 CategoryBoys Single - Ashmit Virman beat Harshal GandhiGirls Single - Twinkle Malik beat Bhavika SheorenBoys Doubles - Ashmit and Harshal beat Ahaan and ParvGirls Doubles - Anika and Twinkle beat Saanvi and Sayesha

* U-15 CategoryBoys Single - Prantih beat RanakGirls Single - Aadya Sharma beat Mankeerat KaurBoys Doubles - Kushagra and Ranak beat Kabir and SatyamGirls Doubles - Aadya and Twinkle beat Advika and VaibhaviMixed Doubles - Kushagra and Aadya beat Shourya and Anya

* U-17 CategoryBoys Single - Parth beat PranithGirls Single - Aadya beat AdvikaBoys Doubles - Parth and Shaurya beat Aarush and KanavGirls Doubles - Aarini and Tanisha beat Ameirah and SaiyashaMixed Doubles - Shaurya and Navya beat Ikshaan and Gitika

* U-19 CategoryBoys Single - Parth won over SparshGirls Single - Navya beat AdvikaBoys Doubles - Parth and Sparsh beat Anant and VivanMixed Doubles - Parth and Navya beat Sparsh and Urvashi

* Senior CategoryMen Single - Atiksh beat SparshWomen Single - Navya beat ChhaviMen Doubles - Parth and Sparsh beat Arjun and HarshMixed Doubles - Harsh and Devanshi beat Mayank and Gitika

The four-day tournament stood out not only for the number of matches played, but also for the seamless execution and the encouraging presence of mentors and coaches. As Manav Rachna continues to evolve into a hub for academic and sporting events, hosting large-scale championships like this reaffirms its role in encouraging students to actively participate in physical pursuits alongside academics. It is also noteworthy that Manav Rachna's efforts in the field of sports were recognised with the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar in 2021 by the then Hon'ble President of India.

About MRIS

Manav Rachna International Schools, a distinguished chain of CBSE and IB Schools, excel in creating an environment that nurtures both development and delight. The concept of "innovation" is introduced from a very early age through a unique Skill Development Program. The schools are equipped with state-of-the-art Future Skills & Sustainability Labs that trains students in STEAM i.e. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, the latest approach in modern education. At Manav Rachna, students grow with an optimum blend of excellence in academics, in personal growth and in human values. Be it in any sphere, students' make their presence felt, nationally as well as internationally.

About MRSA

Manav Rachna Sports Academy, with world-class indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure, plays a key role in nurturing young sporting talent. The academy provides expert training across disciplines and encourages students to pursue sports with discipline and passion, making sports an integral part of the educational journey.

