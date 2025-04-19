VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 19: On the serene evening of April 15, 2025, the Godrej Dance Theatre at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai, transformed into a luminous stage where movement and memory converged. In Guru Pranam, Kathak exponent Pallavi Shome rendered a deeply heartfelt tribute to her Guru, the legendary Munna Lal Shukla, with every graceful step evoking the timeless spirit of classical dance.

Curated as an offering of profound gratitude, Guru Pranam transcended conventional performance. It created a sacred space where devotion intertwined with disciplined artistry--a ballet of remembrance and reverence.

A Sacred Dialogue in Dance

Pallavi Shome, a radiant torchbearer of the Lucknow Gharana and founder of Prashaa Nritya Academy, opened the evening with a performance that unfolded like an intimate prayer. Every precise tatkaar resonated with the devotion of a true disciple, and each pirouette gently echoed the cherished teachings of her Guru. Rooted in rigorous training at Kathak Kendra, her dance was a flawless fusion of elegant aesthetics and heartfelt gratitude.

Legends on Stage

The evening's stage was graced by celebrated figures whose artistry amplified the prevailing sense of reverence. Pandita Uma Dogra, doyenne of the Jaipur Gharana and a disciple of Pt. Durga Lal, enchanted the audience by weaving timeless tales with each graceful gesture. Her performance stood as a luminous benchmark of classical mastery and devotion.

Adding further brilliance were the dynamic twin artists, Pt. Saurav and Pt. Gaurav Mishra of the Banaras Gharana. Under the tutelage of Pt. Birju Maharaj, their synchronized steps and impassioned storytelling melded into a vibrant display of expressive choreography, evoking thunderous applause and stirring deep emotion.

A Legacy Beyond the Stage

The celebration was elevated by the distinguished presence of Chief Guest Brinda Miller--an eminent artist and cultural custodian renowned as the Festival Director of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and Chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Association. Her participation lent an added measure of gravitas, symbolizing the enduring dialogue between classical tradition and contemporary vision.

A Living Tribute for Generations

Guru Pranam was more than a performance; it was a living testament to the timeless bond between Guru and Shishya. With her students joining in the ensemble pieces, Pallavi Shome not only honored a revered past but also ignited the promise of a luminous future--where the flame of classical dance continues to illuminate successive generations.

A Final Bow of Devotion

As the final ghungroos chimed softly and the curtains slowly descended, the stage transformed into a sanctum of silent homage. Guru Pranam was an unwavering ode to devotion--a final bow that encapsulated the very essence of gratitude and the profound legacy of a cherished mentor. In that hallowed moment, Pallavi Shome did more than dance; she offered every nuanced step as an eternal gesture of reverence to her Guru.

