CME event gathers the medical community from the city to emphasize on the importance of Evidence Based Nutrition (EBN) Intervention into healthcare systems and clinical practices

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10: The Physicians Association for Nutrition India (PAN India), in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bengaluru, is set to host its landmark 30th Continuing Medical Education (CME) seminar in Bengaluru on January 12th, 2025. The event aimed at revolutionising the role of nutrition in healthcare across the country, will bring together leading healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the critical impact of nutrition on preventing and treating Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Dr Rajeena Shahin, Medical Director, said, "PAN India, part of the global NGO Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN) International, is a non-profit medical network dedicated to providing evidence-based knowledge on healthy nutrition to reduce diet-related deaths and promote planetary health. We are committed to integrating evidence-based nutrition interventions into the healthcare system. To support this mission, we conduct CMEs and workshops across India to educate and empower doctors. Doctors can engage with us in various capacities to spread the mission & advance the field. With three city chapters established--Bangalore being the first--we aim to drive our mission through passionate and committed doctors in each city."

Dr. Prathima Kini, Chairperson of PAN Bengaluru Chapter, and Dr. Mahesh K. Mahadevappa, Secretary, IMA-Bangalore branch and Director of PAN India, emphasized the transformative role of doctors in public health through plant-based nutrition. They highlighted the need for self-education, leading by example, and advocating for workshops, seminars, and medical curricula integration to inspire healthier dietary choices and improve health outcomes.

The upcoming event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops led by renowned experts in the field. The medical community attending the CME will gain valuable insights into how diet-related interventions can significantly reduce mortality rates and improve planetary health.

The rising prevalence of NCDs in India, particularly among the working-age population, underscores the urgent need for a paradigm shift in the country's healthcare approach. With studies indicating that 56% of the disease burden is attributable to unhealthy diets, a nutrition-first strategy is imperative to improve public health outcomes and safeguard India's economic and social fabric.

Over 62% of Karnataka's disease burden now stems from NCDs, surpassing communicable diseases since the year 2000. Clinical data from hospitals and health centres under the National Health Mission's NPCDCS program reveals a steady rise in NCDs among those above 30 years of age, with cardiovascular diseases--such as hypertension, stroke, and coronary artery disease--being the leading causes of mortality in Bangalore. Alarmingly, one in three people in Karnataka has hypertension, according to an ICMR study.

Physicians Association for Nutrition India (PAN India) is the Indian branch of PAN International, which is a global NGO, on a mission to eliminate diet-related deaths globally by making nutrition a core part of healthcare and by engaging healthcare professionals in efforts towards healthy and sustainable food environments. PAN India focuses on creating awareness about the role of Evidence-Based Nutrition (EBN), primarily focusing on Plant-Based Diet (PBD) in optimizing health in general and managing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in particular. We educate, empower, and engage doctors through CMEs and other programs to promote evidence-based nutrition.

