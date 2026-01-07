PRNewswire

Singapore, January 7: On December 17, Panduit, a global leader in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, announced a series of executive appointments designed to strengthen leadership alignment, accelerate innovation, and support the company's long-term growth strategy.

* Leadership Updates Reinforce Focus on People, Technology, and Long-Term Strategic Execution

Shannon McDaniel will now serve solely as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) further sharpening the company's growth and direction. McDaniel will remain focused on shaping the company's vision and long-term strategy while investing in its people, innovation, and customers.

Marc Naese has been named President of Panduit, expanding his leadership responsibilities as the company continues to execute against its corporate strategic pillars of market innovation, manufacturing excellence, and customer affinity. In this role, Naese will oversee global sales, marketing, operations, and all business units.

Tom Kelly has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Kelly, who began his career at Panduit as an engineer and advanced through leadership roles across the organization, brings deep technical expertise and a strong understanding of the business to the position. As CTO, he will lead the company's global technology and innovation strategy.

Rebecca Hulse has been named Director of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Strategy, a newly expanded role reflecting the company's commitment to digital transformation and responsible AI adoption. In her new role, Hulse will lead the company's enterprise-wide AI strategy and guide the responsible implementation of AI across the organization.

"These appointments reflect our continued investment in people and leadership as we prepare Panduit for its next phase of growth," explained McDaniel. "These leaders represent the best of Panduit - deep expertise, strong values, and a shared commitment to our customers and our people. Together, they will help us shape the future of connected infrastructure."

Panduit is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Operating from our headquarters in Tinley Park, Ill., USA, and across 112 worldwide locations, we drive innovation through strategic R&D investments and breakthrough product development while providing seamless global support and service. Since 1955, our commitment to our customers and partners has remained constant. And together, with them, we create exceptional solutions that support their businesses in a way that's good for them and good for the world. Panduit is making the connections that matter. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

