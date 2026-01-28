Panorama Studios joins forces with Phars Film for Global Overseas Release of its four Malayalam Films

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Panorama Studios has entered into a strategic four-film overseas worldwide distribution partnership with Phars Film (PHF), significantly strengthening its global footprint for Malayalam cinema across key international markets. The deal kicks off with the international release of the Rahman and Bhavana starrer, Anomie, on 6th February, followed by Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) on 2nd April, Tikitaka, and Panorama Studios Production No. 3.

Also Read | 'Jaunga Kahan?': Arijit Singh's Old Statement Resurfaces After His Playback Singing Retirement Announcement (Watch Video).

Under the partnership, Drishyam 3--the much-anticipated Malayalam film headlined by legendary Mohanlal--continues one of Malayalam cinema's most commercially successful and globally recognised thriller franchises. Backed by a strong international track record and high overseas brand recall, the collaboration strengthens global distribution, enabling a wider international theatrical rollout and enhanced overseas box-office potential across key markets.

Next in line is Tikitaka, featuring Asif Ali in the lead, and the slate concludes with Panorama Studios Production No. 3, starring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, further reinforcing Panorama Studios' focus on strong, content-driven Malayalam cinema.

Also Read | Post Office Recruitment: Applications for 28,740 Vacancies of India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 To Open on January 31, Know Steps To Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Under this collaboration, Phars Film, founded by Ahmad Golchin, will be solely responsible for the overseas worldwide distribution and exhibition of these Malayalam films across multiple international territories. Leveraging its strong global distribution capabilities and its extensive cinema network, PHF is a key player in the international market, handling a critical mass of Hollywood, Bollywood, and world cinema content.

Speaking on the association, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, "International markets are increasingly central to the success of Indian films. Phars Film's global distribution strength and market understanding make them a strong partner for this slate, which reflects our focus on story-led, talent-driven cinema."

Ahmad Golchin, Founder, Phars Film, added, "Panorama Studios has consistently delivered high-quality, content-rich Indian cinema that travels well internationally. We are excited to collaborate with them on this diverse and powerful slate and ensure they reach audiences worldwide in a meaningful and impactful way."

Both companies see this collaboration as a long-term step toward building a robust global pipeline for Indian films with strong international appeal.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)