Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] December 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Australia-based AppDistri.

As a part of this partnership, AppDistri will promote Parablu's BluKrypt™, BluVault, BluDrive, and BluSync™ products through its channel partners.

The partnership is aimed at making Parablu's suite of cloud data management solutions available to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.

AppDistri is a trusted application provider of IT & Data Security products. With an extensive channel base in Australia, backed by qualified sales and technical teams, AppDistri today has a diversified portfolio that specialises in Application development, design, deployment, and distribution.

"Parablu is a partnership we are excited about. They are one of the industry's leading secure data management solutions providers. We are excited to be able to add more value to our customers with Parablu's product suite, backed by their knowledge and insight into data management. We pride ourselves in bringing best-of-breed products and services to our customers and this partnership aligns perfectly with our efforts towards that goal," said Archana Kamatgi, Founder & CEO at AppDistri on this initiative.

"The market is now in need of solutions and products that ease work from home for distributed teams and our solutions are particularly appealing to customers who are looking to protect their end-user data in these changing times", said Anand Prahlad, CEO of Parablu. "Parablu has a proven track record across markets globally. We are excited to extend our reach to Australia and New Zealand. AppDistri has an extensive channel network, especially with Microsoft resellers, who see value in the unique integration Parablu has engineered with Microsoft 365. We are looking forward to working with them to address this new market".

