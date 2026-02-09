VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: In India, millions of families raising differently-abled children live with a quiet, constant worry: what happens after us? Every day, parents face the question of who will care for their children when they are no longer around. With limited healthcare infrastructure, sparse mental health support, and few residential options designed for long-term care, the burden often falls entirely on families. For parents, it is not just about today, it is about a lifetime of uncertainty, navigating a system that is not yet fully equipped to meet the unique needs of their children.

Today, Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd. unveils its first television commercial (TVC) for Swaniketan, India's first residential community purpose-built for differently-abled individuals and their families. Developed under Paranjape Special Projects, Swaniketan integrates thoughtful design, accessibility, mental well-being, and daily support within a cohesive living environment. The TVC uses authentic, real-life narratives to convey the project's ethos and lived experience, with a series of exclusive episodic snippets planned to roll out, bringing the community's purpose-driven philosophy to life for audiences across platforms.

Mr Shashank Paranjape, Managing Director, Paranjape Schemes Construction Limited, says, "Swaniketan is more than a housing project, it's a community built around care, respect, and empowerment. Our vision has always been to design spaces that respond to real human needs, and this project is a heartfelt reflection of that commitment. At Paranjape Schemes, we are committed to giving back to society by creating communities that genuinely support people's lives."

Mr Amit Paranjape, Director Business Development, Paranjape Schemes Construction Limited, adds, "Through Swaniketan, we are building meaningful partnerships with families, NGOs, and society at large. This TVC is just the beginning of sharing the community's story and our vision for inclusive, socially responsible housing."

In addition to Swaniketan, Paranjape Schemes has developed Athashri - Senior Citizen Housing, one of India's most established senior living communities that blends dignity, thoughtful design, care services, and vibrant social engagement for residents. Athashri communities foster connection, comfort, and fulfilment at every stage of life, rooted in the company's broader commitment to shaping purpose-driven living experiences.

About Paranjape Schemes Construction LimitedWith over 35 years of experience in real estate development, Paranjape Schemes has built a legacy of shaping skylines and creating sustainable, vibrant communities. The company has delivered thousands of homes across India and continues to innovate with purpose-driven projects such as Swaniketan (for differently-abled individuals), Athashri (senior citizen housing), Aastha (assisted living), and ARYS (legacy home redevelopment). Known for combining architectural excellence with a deep focus on inclusivity, care, and community-building, Paranjape Schemes emphasizes housing that enhances quality of life, fosters independence, and creates enduring, socially responsible living environments.

