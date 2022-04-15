New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/SRV): Jyoti Group, a pioneer in providing quality equipment for rice mills, has announced the successful functioning of fully automatic pre-steaming and post-steaming parboiling plants in Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, and Maharashtra.

The Group has positioned itself as a promising leader in facilitating equipment for various processes which are carried out in rice mills.

Also Read | Odisha: Mild Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Felt in Ganjam, Says Meteorological Department.

With its twin objectives of fulfilling the needs of its customers and protecting the environment at the same time, Jyoti Group has been exceptionally proficient and a favourite destination for customers' requirements. It plans to penetrate states beyond its current target markets with its services and solutions.

They make use of the best technique in manufacturing and use stainless steel which is considered the best material for the equipment. Jyoti Group understands the needs of its clients and offers them products that help in meeting them, thereby making and strengthening a strong customer base. Its customized solutions and ethical business values ensure it remains relevant and useful to its customers.

Also Read | Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Listed on BIS Website, India Launch Soon.

Parboiling is a very important step in the processing of rice. In this arena, the Jyoti Group has been continuously involved in innovations and research to ensure that it can provide better solutions to its customers. Three years back it came up with a fully automatic pre steaming and post steaming parboiling plant which is being used by its customers widely.

Steaming of rice is very important to ensure that it's free from bacteria and other harmful ingredients. Steaming helps in getting rid of that. It is a very important step and with the fully automatic plant, this step has become more advance and hygienic than ever before. Steaming can change the physical shape of the rice while keeping its nutritional value. Jyoti Group provides machinery for parboiling and steaming for small, medium, and large scale depending on the needs of the clients.

All the machinery and equipment made by the group is made out of stainless steel. Stainless steel is the most versatile for this equipment. It provides durability which is ideal for the equipment that is used in the rice mill. It has a longer life and does not corrode.

It's an investment to buy equipment made of stainless steel because it does not require too much maintenance, does not damage the material that is being transferred from the equipment, making it ideal for use in rice mills. It helps in keeping the rice clean and safe.

Jyoti Group has continuously engaged itself in protecting the environment and reducing pollution. It uses excellent designs that help in increasing efficiency. It fulfills all its legal requirements and promotes the message of protecting the environment and safeguarding it among its employees.

It has inculcated a culture of working together in the right way for the right things. It plans to rise higher and help in the exponential and sustainable growth of the rice mills by providing the right solutions for the clients' various needs.

Jyoti Group has been a favoured choice for many huge clients like KRBL & PJS, Galaxy, Double Chabi 521, Mahakal Agro (M.P.), Luxmi Soltex (Nagpur) Arahul Foods (U.p.), SharadhaAgro (Chattisgarh) & AL. They have been associating with the Jyoti Group to satisfy various needs for the 100% automatic drier & parboiling plant. The customer base and their satisfaction with the company are expanding.

You can walk through various solutions that are provided by the Jyoti group by visiting- https://jyotigroup.net/index.html

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)