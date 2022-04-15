Vivo is rumoured to launch the X80 Series soon. Ahead of the launch, Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro+ have been listed on the Indian BIS website, which hints toward the imminent India launch. In addition to this, the vanilla Vivo X80 has also been spotted on the Geekbench listing, revealing its key specifications. Vivo X80 Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing: Report.

According to the BIS website, Vivo X80 has been spotted with a model number Vivo V2144, whereas the X80 Pro+ has been listed with a model number Vivo V2145. On the other hand, the Geekbench listing reveals that the vanilla Vivo X80 phone scored 937 points in a single-core test and 3,313 in a multi-core test.

Moreover, the Geekbench listing, Vivo X80 will run on Android 12 OS out of the box and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. For photography, the handset could come with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13MP secondary lens and a 12MP snapper. Upfront, there could be a 44MP selfie shooter.

