Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Parcos, a leader in the Indian luxury beauty retail segment, has announced 22 winners of Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022, at a glamorous awards night held on March 24th in Mumbai, in the presence of celebrities such as Shibani Dandekar - Akhtar and Sophie Choudry.

The winners will be inducted into the 'Elle Hall of Fame' for Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards and be offered a brand partnership with Parcos.

Special awardees - Yami Gautam - 'Beauty Change Maker of the Year' & Alaya F - 'Gen Z Beauty Icon of the Year'. The associate partners of this event were Jimmy Choo Parfums, Shiseido, Carolina Herrera and Chambor.

The selection process, audited by Ernst & Young, was judged by an esteemed Jury team comprising of established names in Fashion, Beauty, and Luxury in India. Post the initial shortlisting, the voting site was open for public voting till 20th March, which resulted in over 10,000 votes to date.

Parcos had partnered with Ernst & Young LLP as the 'Process Advisors' of the award. They had a defined three-stage evaluation process including due diligence of applications, evaluation of entries by an independent panel of experts, and presentation of finalists by an independent jury, ensuring fairness and transparency.

The jury comprised of eminent personalities from the industry who shared their version of the entire journey in the last 4 months:

Narendra Kumar, Ace Designer & Creative Director, Amazon Fashion, said, "This was the first-of-its-kind event, where we were overwhelmed by the kind of response from influencers across the country and across all age groups. I sincerely wish all winners a great journey ahead and thank Parcos for defining a new path for the beauty industry."

Jatin Kampani, Ace Fashion Photographer, said, "Beauty, luxury and lifestyle industry has always been very competitive in its approach, and with more awards like these, I feel the industry will mature and bring in fresh perspectives, creating excellence in the Indian canvas of influencers."

Clint Fernandes, Celebrity Make-up Artist, said, "Beauty, makeup and lifestyle have always attracted the best of talent and innovations. With new influencers joining the industry, we feel it's an interesting step to help grow the ecosystem and nurture new-age influencers. We were amazed to see an extremely talented list of nominations and judging was an exciting journey."

Dr Harshna Bijlani, Celebrity Skin Expert, Medical Head, The Ageless Clinic, mentioned, "The journey of last few months has been magical. Just as beauty has the power to transform an individual, I think the world of influencers in this industry can help grow the industry and its people. We wish all the winners continued success & a great future ahead."

Anees Muss, Celebrity Hairstylist, said, "This delightful journey of judging the best in the industry has been phenomenal and I thoroughly enjoyed the process not only due to the relationship with Parcos Team, but also due to the plethora of talent, great content that I could witness- it's just a tip of the iceberg for some budding talent. I thank Parcos for this judging role and wish every winner great success ahead."

Kamna Malik, Director of Content & Editor, ELLE India, said, "At Elle, we were only delighted to partner with Parcos in this journey that shall create a new journey identifying beauty advocates in the world of beauty, luxury, and lifestyle. Elle celebrates anything beautiful and thus is privileged to be a part of this association."

Gratification -

The winners will be inducted into the 'Elle Hall Of Fame' and be offered an opportunity to work with Parcos for a brand partnership and be part of masterclasses, workshops, and mentorship programs. They will also receive incredible media coverage, which would include a campaign where winners will feature in The Elle Hall of Fame.

There are 22 awards divided into 4 categories: Best in Class, Emerging Influencers, Platform & Category Influencers, and Creative Influencers.

Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd ., said, "Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards has clearly crafted a journey of its own since the last few months of the announcement. Whether the initial entries, the jury shortlist, or the public voting; at each stage, we have received a great response from the beauty influencer community in India helping us reinstate the faith in the veracity, usefulness and mere establishment of such awards that can help youngsters of today create a journey of their own in their loved industry. We are inspired and are happy to receive this affection in the first year, and thus give a platform to all 22 winners of beauty and lifestyle influencers."

Villoo Daji, Group Marketing Head, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., said, "Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards has pioneered and grown Luxury Beauty influencers to recognize the authentic yet realistic definition of beauty as per the need of the new-age customers in India. With beauty, luxury, and lifestyle dominating the Influencer category in India, we at Parcos, are happy to be the catalysts for new-age beauty gurus amongst the millennials and generation Z.

Our aim, at Parcos, is to support this community of influencers that empowers our brands. We will develop this through collaborations, curations, and community building. The Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022 is a step towards this, and we congratulate all 22 winners, thank all our judges for their time and inputs and most importantly, thank our partners and associate sponsors for helping us showcase an evening to celebrate beauty in India."

Established in 2004, Parcos has been synonymous with luxury, prestige, and authentic beauty products. To deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to its consumers, Parcos recently launched Parcos.com, its online shopping destination for luxury fragrances, beauty, and wellness products. www.parcos.com

Parcos has always worked very closely with influencers in India to nurture international partnerships, showcasing brands such as the SHISEIDO GROUP, L'OREAL, PUIG, COTY, INTERPARFUMS & many others. This pioneering step by Parcos will nurture talent, provide a platform to the rising community of beauty and lifestyle influencers in India and provide them exposure to international brands within the Parcos family.

