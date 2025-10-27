NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Parkar, a leader in Data and AI services, won a silver award in the "Best Skilling Initiative for Future Readiness" category at the prestigious People Matters Leadership, Learning & Culture (LLC) Awards 2025.

The award recognized Parkar's bold investment in the AI Capability Enablement Program - a program that prepared the workforce for an AI-led future.

Calling the award a testament to Parkar's commitment towards building an AI-ready enterprise, Mr. Gaurav Singh, CEO at Parkar, said, "This recognition is significant, not just because of the award, but because of what it represents. At Parkar, we didn't just want to teach AI-we wanted to make it real, usable, and empowering for everyone. This journey has shown us that true transformation occurs when learning, culture, and business strategy converge. We're proud to be building a future-ready workforce, and even prouder that our people are leading that charge."

How does the AI Capability Enablement Program Begin?

The idea for the program originated from a question posed by one of Parkar's healthcare clients.

Parkar had delivered a technically sound Data & AI solution for the healthcare client using Databricks. However, a question on "How do I present this to the business and how do I get people to adopt it?" led Parkar to the path of introspection.

They acknowledged that establishing a thriving AI Center of Excellence is not enough. True enterprise transformation will occur not by chasing trends but by investing in its people.

This led the company to establish the AI Capability Enablement Program, which aims to democratize AI, build an AI-ready workforce, and integrate AI into its engineering DNA.

The AI Capability Enablement Program started in late October last year.

Built on the pillars of Capability, Culture, and Commercialization, the program was designed as a three-phase journey.

The program began with engineers learning the fundamentals of Python and SQL, followed by a 150-hour instructor-led training in Data Engineering, Analytics, and Machine Learning. Besides training, the engineers also learned to embed AI into live projects, such as predictive DevOps alerts, anomaly detection in data pipelines, and intelligent test automation.

Parkar took an unconventional approach to ensure that the skills learned during the program deliver business value. The aim was to train engineers to build marketplace-ready automation, accelerators, reusable frameworks, and client-ready assets that can generate new revenue streams for the business. It has helped Parkar position itself as a platform-led player in the Data & AI space.

Parkar also introduced the non-technical teams to AI through primers and showcases to build an enterprise-wide AI-ready work culture. They conducted awareness sessions and showcases to deliver a clear message to employees that AI will not replace them but augment their capabilities. The workforce that was once wary of AI has embraced it and is using it for collaboration.

The program has become a powerful differentiator for the company, as it has enabled cross-functional teams - from coders to consultants to propose AI use cases and co-create new solutions. They are now fluent in both data and dialogue and can demonstrate the actual business value of AI to customers.

Parkar is a leader in transformative data and AI-driven software solutions. It has helped over 100 global enterprises across various industries innovate and transform their businesses using technologies such as AIOps, Generative AI, and Machine Learning. With over 200 skilled engineers, Parker has completed more than 400 successful projects, helping them grow with agility, precision, and purpose. Whether it's data analytics, DevOps automation, or application development, Parkar is dedicated to achieving each client's unique transformation goals with agility, precision, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Website: www.parkar.in.

