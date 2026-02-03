PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), a diversified retail and food processing company, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Key Financial Highlights Q3 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 311.12 Cr, YoY growth of 35.51%

* EBITDA of ₹ 24.91 Cr, YoY growth of 63.59%

* EBITDA Margin of 8.01%, YoY growth of 137 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 12.00 Cr, YoY growth of 95.89%

* PAT Margin of 3.86%, YoY growth of 119 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 3.59, YoY growth of 44.18%

Key Financial Highlights 9M FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 719.75 Cr, YoY growth of 19.05%

* EBITDA of ₹ 60.34 Cr, YoY growth of 33.79%

* EBITDA Margin of 8.38%, YoY growth of 92 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 29.07 Cr, YoY growth of 60.59%

* PAT Margin of 4.04%, YoY growth of 104 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 10.08, YoY growth of 36.22%

Key Operational Highlights

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said "We are encouraged by the strong and consistent performance delivered during Q3 FY26 and the nine-month period, reflecting the effectiveness of our operating strategy and focus on execution. Improved profitability, margin expansion, and stable cash generation underscore the strength of our integrated retail and food processing model. Demand momentum remained healthy across both domestic retail and export segments, supported by efficient sourcing, streamlined operations, and disciplined cost management.

During the quarter, we further strengthened our international presence through new export engagements across multiple geographies, reinforcing global confidence in our product quality and delivery capabilities. We also expanded our physical retail footprint with the addition of a new store in Titwala, enhancing access to customers in a rapidly growing suburban market. Going ahead, we remain focused on scalable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Secured new export orders worth ₹25 Cr

- Orders span multiple regions - Italy, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, & Other countries

- Reflects strong international demand and growing trust in Patel Retail's product quality.

- Executed at state-of-the-art facilities in Ambernath (Thane), Mumbai, and Gujarat.

- Includes repeat business from long-term global clients, underscoring sustained relationships.

- Reinforces the company's robust export capabilities and operational excellence.

Opened 49th store - Patel's R Mart, in Titwala East, marking the 2nd outlet in the Titwala Region.

- Strengthens presence in one of Mumbai Metropolitan Region's fastest-growing suburban markets.

- Store strategically located to serve rapidly expanding residential communities in and around Titwala.

- Offers a comprehensive range of groceries, fresh produce, and household essentials for nearby families.

- Expected to drive strong footfalls and incremental revenue growth from a large local customer base.

- Aligned with Patel Retail's expansion strategy and vision to be a leading value retail brand in Western India.

