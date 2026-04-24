PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), one of India's leading integrated retail and food processing companies and a prominent exporter of agricultural and food products, has announced the launch of its 51st Patel's R Mart store located at Ganesh Nagar, Rasayani, Khalapur, Raigad.

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The newly launched store strengthens the company's growing presence in the Raigad region focused on increasing accessibility across suburban and emerging urban markets within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Through its expanding network, the company continues to provide customers with quality groceries, daily essentials, household products, and value-driven offerings under one roof.

The launch of the Khalapur store further reinforces the company's commitment towards expanding organised retail accessibility in high-potential residential and semi-urban clusters. Backed by integrated sourcing, packaging, processing, and logistics capabilities, the company continues to scale its operations efficiently while ensuring product quality, affordability, and customer convenience across its retail network

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said, "The launch of our 51st store marks another important milestone in our expansion journey and reflects the strength of our cluster-based growth strategy. Khalapur and the surrounding Raigad region continue to witness increasing residential and commercial development, making it an attractive market for organized retail.

Through this new store, we aim to offer customers greater convenience, quality products, and value-driven shopping experiences while further strengthening our presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. We remain committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and enhancing customer satisfaction through our expanding retail network."

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