Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), a diversified retail and integrated food processing company, has announced the launch of its 49th Patel's R Mart storelocated at Survey no. 98 Hissa no 4 next to Icon Lawn TitwalaGanapati Mandir Road, Goveli Road, Near Subharambh Project, Titwala East, Pin code 421605.

This marks the Company's second store in the Titwala region, continuing its strategic expansion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) through a cluster-based approach. The Company is steadily strengthening its footprint to serve high-density and rapidly developing residential clusters, offering quality essentials, groceries, daily-need products, and household items at accessible price points. With each new outlet, the Company reinforces its commitment to expanding organised retail accessibility and enhancing customer convenience across suburban and emerging urban markets. This new store marks another step forward in the company's growth strategy, supported by strong backward integration in sourcing, packaging, and logistics, enabling operational efficiency and consistent service as the retail network expands.

Commenting on the development, Mr Dhanji Raghavji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said:

"The opening of our 49th store and second store in the Titwala region highlights our sustained growth momentum, driven by a cluster-based expansion strategy and our vision to bring organised retail closer to every household. Titwala East is a key residential hub, and this launch strengthens our connection with the local community by offering essential products at compelling value. We remain committed to expanding our presence across the Mumbai region while continuously enhancing customer experience, store productivity, and overall value creation."

About Patel Retail Limited

Patel Retail Limited is a leading name in value-driven retail and integrated food processing in India. Headquartered in Ambernath, Mumbai, with operations across the MMRDA region, the company combines modern retail formats with backward integration in agri-processing to ensure quality, cost efficiency, and supply reliability. It also extends its reach through a mobile application that connects customers to their nearest store and offers free home delivery.

