New Delhi [India] April 21 (ANI/SRV): Renowned Bollywood actor Kranti Prakash Jha who hails from Bihar is now the brand ambassador of the Bihari e-commerce website NativeClap. Kranti is known for his films like MS Dhoni, Batla House, Ram Leela, and Mithila Makhan. The news came as a surprise for the people of Bihar as Kranti Prakash Jha is one of the most loved actors in the country. He recently played the famous Lead character 'Vijay Singh' from the superhit web series Raktanchal. Since his revolutionary work in the National award-winning film Mithila Makhaan, directed by Nitin Chandra, Kranti has become a household name for the people of Bihar.

On joining NativeClap as the Brand Ambassador, Kranti Prakash Jha said, "I am extremely delighted to announce that I have joined one of the most fascinating e-commerce websites, NativeClap. I have seen their work for a considerable amount of time and also share the common intent with them which is to promote the brand Bihar and end all stereotypes related to the state. There is a stigma related to the state of Bihar which inflicted upon all the Biharis going outside for jobs and education. I take extreme pride that I belong to Bihar and want all the people living in the state and outside to also believe the same. The team of NativeClap has done a great job to overcome these challenges. I have seen students studying in esteemed universities of our country now proudly wearing t-shirts that shout 'Proud to be a Bihari'. I look forward to being a part of this change." NativeClap is an identity-commerce website that ensures that those who live far away from Bihar feel at home with varied array of products that carry the essence of Bihari culture. With top-notch products across categories like merchandise, clothing, sweets, food, and handicraft, the unique online shopping network prides itself on being India's first 'identity-commerce' website.

NativeClap's soul lies in its vision of reviving the lost glory of Bihar's cultural heritage. Be it the famous Bhagalpuri Chadar, beautiful Madhubani Stole, or a Bihari Gamcha NativeClap has it all. From Dupattas to handbags, the i-commerce website has a wide range of products that brings out the best of Bihari culture.

Sharing his thoughts on Kranti Prakash Jha joining hands with NativeClap, Alok Kumar Singh, Co-owner, NativeClap, commented, "Kranti Prakash Jha is one of the faces we always connected with. It gives us a sense of pride that someone amongst us has made it to the big screen and has gained immense popularity. Kranti Prakash Jha never shies away from his Bihari origin and flaunts it with pride. His stellar acting skills has made him a parameter of success which has also become our brand motive for NativeClap. The intention is to promote Bihariness with style and Kranti Prakash Jha is the ideal choice. We hope to grow our community exponentially with the support of Kranti Prakash Jha."

Kranti Prakash Jha has also participated in the seed investment round for NativeClap. With an extended support from the renowned actor, NativeClap aspires to become the biggest platform for native products from every state in India in the next 3 years. Website - https://www.nativeclap.com/

