Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): PedalStart, a sector agnostic platform-driven startup accelerator and founders' community platform launched an internal company fund of 2.5 cr for early-stage start-ups.

The fund is to help startups move ahead with their journey smoothly without struggling with experiments, team building and survival.

Also Read | Is BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Seeing Someone? Amid BLACKPINK's Jennie and V's Linkup Rumours, Fans Dig Deep on TaeTae's Dating History & Relationships Status!.

In the next 6-9 months PedalStart will invest these funds in early-stage startups based on the founder's performance and passion.

PedalStart selection criteria will not be biased based on the founder's background and pedigree, rather it will be more on ideas, founders/founding team commitments and achievements.

Also Read | Nvidia Adds Liquid Cooling in Its GPUs for Data Centres: Report.

PedalStart will not only invest but also help founders in their 0-1 journey specifically in building a founding team, strategies for POC/MVP/MSP and in further funding rounds.

Recently, the company organized a Hustlers' Mela, a free offline open interaction forum for selective startup founders (at the execution level) to connect with investors, successful founders, domain experts and budding founders to make one of its kind announcements.

After successfully conducting Hustlers' Mela where over 400+ applications were received and 150+ selective early-stage startup founders, 10+ angel investors, 5 domain experts and 4 micro VC firms joined the event and interacted with founders.

PedalStart shared that they will conduct a series of Hustlers' Mela every 2 months and small founders interaction meetup every month.

PedalStart has also announced the launch of "Budding Founders Community" (live on Playstore) a startup enthusiast and founders community platform to learn and work on some exciting ideas, and build some super connections with experienced ex-founders, successful startup founders and investors.

Founders can also potentially onboard some of the best entrepreneurial mindset as founding team members for their startups and startup enthusiasts get some great opportunities to connect with great ideas and passionate founders.

Commenting on the announcement, Manas Pal, Founder, PedalStart said, "The journey of every startup is difficult. We at PedalStart are trying to smooth it as much as possible by solving 2 major problems of any startup: initial guidance and funds. Through these initiatives, we will be addressing both problems. Going forward, every 2 months we will be organizing Hustlers' Mela for startups where we would love to explore some passionate early-stage startup founders."

Since its inception, PedalStart has guided 1,000+ startup enthusiasts and worked actively on 80 startup ideas out of which 20 have already reached the POC (Proof of Concept) stage and 4 have received investment commitments from angel investors and micro-VCs.

Moreover, the company has also onboarded 30+ successful startup founders and domain experts from the Indian startup ecosystem.

With a vision to enable early-stage startup founders in their journey, PedalStart, is connecting and working with 200+ startup founders, solving the actual problem statement and some standard patterns of the ecosystem.

Launched in 2021, PedalStart is a platform, solving a single major problem statement of the ecosystem, which is building startup founders.

The platform helps build founders through their startup ideas, with the help of ex-entrepreneurs, successful startup founders, domain experts and angel investors.

The team at PedalStart uses real-life experiences over the traditional theoretical knowledge, to build startup founders.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)