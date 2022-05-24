BTS' Kim Taehyung's dating rumours have been brewing for a very long time now. Recently, a fan account on Twitter shared a picture of V along with the all-girl band BLACKPINK's Jennie, which spread like wildfire. The duo's so-called 'photoshopped' photo raised several comments among ARMY and Blinks. Many on social media jumped to conclude that the two are on a romantic gateway. While BTS' agency HYBE has not yet given any official statement to the speculations, a media outlet quoted-Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment said, "We have nothing to say." Famous figures like V are very different from ordinary boys, but that doesn't stop them from having time for love, or at least that's what the rumours say about Tae Tae, who has been romantically related to some girls. BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung's BIGGEST CONTROVERSIES: From Smoking to Posting Shirtless Selfies, Incidents That Left V Fans and ARMY Riled Up!

See The Viral Photo Of V And Jennie:

People who said “it’s edited” are FOOLING themselves. These pics couldn’t look more real. You’re in denial. Stop saying the pic is fake and be supportive instead. It’s 2022 who cares if idols date. 💁‍♀️#Jennie#V#BTS#BLACKPINK#KimTaehyungpic.twitter.com/V6nzsuUIij — jjin (@prkmnyngprksjn) May 22, 2022

A gazillion of news and information says different things about Baby Lion's dating history. As per some reports, Kim had one serious relationship in the past. The name of the lucky woman and how it all started have been not revealed by the BTS member. Some portals have mentioned that Kim in an interview, stated that "he wants to date someone kind and respectful to his parents and can help him manage his money. He referred to actress Kaya Scodelario as close to his ideal type." Around 2019, the Wind Prince was related to Tzuyu, the maknae of TWICE. Videos of compilations showing V and Tzuyu having eye contact during an event also went viral on the internet. V and Jennie Dating? BTS' Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Kim Jennie's Pic 'Together' Goes Viral! Army and Blinks Debate on Twitter Over the Authenticity of Photo.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Moreover, gossips are useless unless you don't speak facts. We live in a world where nothing can be hidden from social media. Speaking of a renowned boy band like BTS, netizens spot small things and develop their own theories. Taehyung dating his fan, who was identified by the name Hi also grabbed a lot of attention. Those rumours were backed up by Kim's regular use of the phrase 'Hi Nuna' on Instagram and fans claiming that V had been wearing a ring Hi gave to him. As per the information, once the rumours escalated, Big Hit Entertainment admitted that V and Hi had been talking but that they weren't dating and were just friends.

