New Delhi [India], March 12: PeoplActive - A division of Communication Crafts undergoes a partnership with Emerge Smart Health Pvt. Ltd. on 26th February 2023. The strategic alliance happened between techpreneurs Kartik Donga, Founder and Director at PeoplActive and Dheeraj Khatore, Chief Executive Officer at Emerge Smart Health.

PeoplActive as a partner is a leading cyber security consulting firm with a global footprint offering cybersecurity consulting services for various industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, logistics, fintech, manufacturing, etc. With wealth of global experience, they empower businesses with safeguarding every aspect of cybersecurity from architecture and implementation to governance, risk, and compliance services in today's digital landscape. Apart from cybersecurity consulting, the company also consults in areas of AI, Data and Cloud.

Emerge Smart Health as a partner brings extensive expertise in hospitals and healthcare management. With a robust background in the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the owner is well versed in navigating the nuances of the healthcare industry. The company is dedicated to delivering pioneering technology solutions including healthcare IT - project consulting, laboratory management, revenue cycle management - robotic automation, telehealth solutions and much more.

Kartik Donga, Founder, PeoplActive believes that cybersecurity solutions for the Indian healthcare segment have a huge potential and adds, "The Indian Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach more than USD 10 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of more than 18 per cent showcasing the need to protect sensitive data as the industry grows." Further, on citing the recent incidents in healthcare he states, "Despite the need, Indian healthcare industry has not been able to avoid cyber-attacks, with names like AIIMS, Sun Pharma and ICMR potentially suffered the largest data breach in Indian history, exposing the personally identifiable information (PII) of 81 crore Indians, while AIIMS, suffered a loss of 1.3TB data containing 40 million records back in November 2022."

Dheeraj Khatore, CEO, Emerge Smart Health, on the digitizing front explains that "Digitizing healthcare isn't just about efficiency; it's about securing the future of medical data. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology solutions, empowering healthcare providers with the confidence to embrace digital transformation while safeguarding patient privacy and confidentiality."

All these data highlight the need for cybersecurity solutions in the Indian healthcare context and this partnership aims to grow the rate of adoption of such practices in the industry.

As part of the partnership, Emerge Smart Health & PeoplActive will bring top notch cybersecurity capabilities to clients across the healthcare domain. With a strong presence in MENA and India which are emerging as major healthcare hubs, this alliance will be actively offering cybersecurity training, advisory and consulting capabilities to hospitals across MENA & INDIA region and help them improve their cybersecurity postures for their business.

