Mumbai, March 12: The Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch in May 2024 with new features and specifications. Google has not officially confirmed the details about the launch of its upcoming Pixel 8a; however, a report said that Google accidentally confirmed the launch of its new budget smartphone.

According to a report by News18, Google Pixel 8a was accidentally confirmed via a bug tracker page. The details of the new Google smartphone were revealed due to the battery status feature, which the report said was removed recently. The report further highlighted that Google's removal of its battery statistic was "intended behaviour," as the company said the feature never came out for current Pixel devices. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra To Launch on March 14: Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Google Pixel 8a will reportedly be a budget smartphone for customers and will likely be powered by the Tensor G3 processor. The report said that the upcoming Pixel 8a will likely follow the same design as the Google Pixel 8 smartphone. However, it said that the smartphone's display will offer up to a 90Hz refresh rate like the Pixel 7a smartphone. According to the report, the Google Pixel 8a will not change the camera significantly. Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Claims No Founding Agreement With Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Google introduced the most affordable smartphones in its A-series and reportedly offers a blend of flagship features with some "cut corners". Google reportedly added a new battery statistic extension for its Pixel series with the Android 14 QPR1 update that showed the battery's charging cycle count and manufacturing date. As per the report, Google cleared the air by saying that Android's new battery stats feature will only be supported in Pixel 8a and other upcoming smartphones. The report called it the first official confirmation by tech giant Google's upcoming budget smartphones.

