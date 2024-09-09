New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): A performance-based grant of Rs 19,612 crore has been allocated to 131 cities for implementing city action plans from 2019-20 to 2025-26, with Rs 11,211 crore disbursed so far to meet targets of a 40 per cent reduction in PM10 levels or compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) by 2025-26, as reported.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, air quality improvement efforts in sectors such as road dust, vehicular pollution, waste management, greening urban spaces, and industrial pollution were discussed.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the creation of 3,776 hectares of Nagar Van/Vatikas under the Nagar Van Yojana in 64 NCAP cities with Rs 142 crore sanctioned, encouraging other cities to utilise this scheme to develop green spaces.

He also praised nine high-performing cities under the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan for effectively using central and state resources to combat air pollution.

He commended stakeholders for air quality improvements in 95 cities, noting that 18 cities met the NAAQS for PM10 levels in 2023-24. Furthermore, 51 cities achieved a 20 per cent reduction, while 21 cities met the 40 per cent reduction target in PM10 levels.

Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired the 4th meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on Swachh Vayu Diwas (International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies) in Jaipur on September 7.

He reviewed the progress of the national, state, and city-level clean air action plans being implemented across 24 States/UTs and 131 cities. Rajasthan's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Sanjay Sharma, also attended the meeting.

Yadav also lauded the extensive tree plantation drives under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 131 cities.

He emphasised the convergence of central and state government schemes to address air pollution and mentioned the recent initiative to create a coordinating mechanism to manage transboundary air pollution in the Indo-Gangetic Plain region.

He called on cities to update their clean air action plans to achieve 100 per cent saturation and incorporate Mission LiFE actions.

He urged cities to focus on reforms in waste management, including solid waste, plastic waste, construction and demolition waste, e-waste, and vehicular pollution, while raising public awareness.

Several Union Ministries presented updates on their schemes' convergence with NCAP in the 131 cities. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs showcased activities related to urban mobility, solid waste management, and the creation of parks under programs like AMRUT, the Smart City Mission, and PM e-bus Sewa.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas discussed the expansion of CNG and PNG connections and the SATAT Scheme to generate CNG from biomass.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways reviewed the vehicle scrapping policy and establishment of automated testing and scrapping facilities, while the Ministry of Power reported on using biomass in thermal power plants to reduce pollution.

Municipal Commissioners from Surat, Firozabad, and Raebareli shared their success stories in tackling air pollution. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, CPCB Chairman Tanmay Kumar, and senior officers from MoEFCC, CAQM, and other departments. (ANI)

