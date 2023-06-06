BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Pernod Ricard India (PRI), a global leader in the wine and spirits industry, today, launched their new campaign 'Drink More Water'. The campaign is seeking to influence consumer behavior by raising awareness on the importance of drinking water when consuming alcohol. Through this campaign, the company aims to promote responsible drinking with a simple yet powerful call to action: to 'Drink More Water'. As the world's leading premium spirits company and 'Createurs de convivialite', Pernod Ricard strongly believes that there can be no conviviality with excess. Throughout the years, the company has been active in playing a role in the prevention and reduction of harmful use of alcohol, through collaborative efforts with industry members, civil society, governments, local authorities, and consumers at large. The 'Drink More Water' campaign forms part of this long-standing commitment, aimed at raising awareness on mindful consumption of alcohol and nudging individuals to stay hydrated while enjoying social occasions. Drinking water when consuming alcohol helps to keep the body hydrated, which is why it is strongly recommended to pace oneself with a glass of water. Talking about the initiative, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, "As a responsible corporate, our aim is to ensure that our brands are enjoyed responsibly. Our vision is to create conviviality by turning every social interaction into a genuine and responsible experience of sharing and the 'Drink More Water' campaign seeks to do just that. Through this campaign, we are focusing on educating consumers on making the right choices by drinking more water and staying hydrated, thereby creating a more enjoyable & responsible convivial moment." Embracing a digital-first approach, the campaign targets an audience above the legal drinking age, complemented by on-ground activations. With an ambitious goal to reach around 30 million consumers in India, the 'Drink More Water' campaign reiterates the company's commitment to advocate responsible drinking among those who choose to drink. With this initiative, Pernod Ricard India accelerates its commitment towards 'Responsible Hosting', which is a key pillar of the company's Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap 2030 - 'Good Times from a Good Place'. Click here to view the campaign AV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IdVPH2t0hY

Also Read | Operation Bluestar Anniversary 2023 Observed at Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar Amid Heavy Security (Watch Video).

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)