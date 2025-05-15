PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited (PCCL), a large Indian Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) sector player, has taken a bold leap toward energy independence and sustainability with the successful commissioning of a cutting-edge 10 MW Waste Heat Recovery-based Captive Power Plant at its Haldia facility in West Bengal. This milestone is part of a larger strategic transformation, as PCCL gears up to expand its product portfolio with the upcoming addition of two new high-value offerings: advanced carbon materials. This will enable the company to serve a broader range of industries and reinforce its position as a fully integrated, future-ready carbon solutions provider committed to efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Company Background and Industry Role:

Founded in 2007, PCCL specializes in the manufacture of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC), a critical raw material for the aluminium, steel, and carbon product industries. Operating from its integrated facility within the Haldia Dock Complex, the company's capacity to produce 93,744 TPA of high- trade CPC using advanced rotary kiln technology. Its output is vital to sectors requiring high carbon content, such as aluminium smelting and specialty steel production.

PCCL with its proximity to the Haldia Oil Refinery, port infrastructure, and a dedicated railway sidingbenefits from strong logistical integration, enabling swift sourcing of raw materials and efficient dispatch of finished goods to Marquee clients.

Leadership and Vision:

Under the stewardship of Managing Director, Mr. Vishal Atha and Whole-Time Director, Mr. Rudra Sen Singh, PCCL continues to prioritize innovation, quality, and environmental stewardship. Mr. Atha's business acumen has been instrumental in scaling operations and pursuing vertical integration, while Mr. Singh brings over five decades of technical expertise to ensure process excellence. Their leadership reflects in initiatives such as the new power plant and sustainable practices aimed at lowering the company's carbon footprint. The management's focus is clear: to build a future-ready carbon company that balances profitability with responsibility.

Expansion and Business Developments:

In a regulatory disclosure dated March 7, 2025, PCCL announced the commissioning of a 10 MW WHRB captive Power Plant at its Haldia factory on March 6, 2025. This self-sustained energy infrastructure enhances the operational resilience of the facility, ensuring uninterrupted and cost- effective power for CPC production. The power plant is expected to optimize energy costs, reduce external power dependency, and support future capacity expansion. This move aligns with the company's broader strategy of integrating energy and process efficiencies into its carbon manufacturing value chain.

In addition to commissioning its 10 MW WHRB captive power plant, PCCL has recently received Environment Clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. This clearance allows the company to undertake a major expansion at its Haldia plant, including the installation up to 72,000 TPA of advanced carbon materials and a 48,000 TPA revamping of its Old Carbon Paste Plant. These developments underscore PCCL's commitment to diversification, horizontal integration, and environmental compliance.

Further, PCCL's subsidiary company has entered into a partnership, the entity is engaged in the carbon chemicals business. This strategic move broadens the group's operational footprint and enhances its market offerings across adjacent product lines.

Industry Trends and Strategic Resilience:

The CPC industry has faced headwinds in FY 2025, primarily due to elevated raw material prices that could not be fully passed on to customers, leading to margin pressures across the sector. However, PCCL, owing to its agility and razor-sharp focus on cost control, has navigated these challenges effectively maintaining profitability and avoiding losses despite the difficult macro environment. This reflects the company's operational strength and proactive management.

Sustainability, Capacity, and Future Outlook:

PCCL's environmental policy emphasizes regulatory compliance, resource efficiency, and pollution control. The new power plant not only bolsters energy security but also aligns with the group's green initiatives. With demand for CPC set to grow alongside the aluminium and steel sectors, the company is well-positioned to scale up business responsibly and meet evolving industry needs.

PCCL is also actively exploring expansion into the carbon-based recycling industry. Substantial management efforts are being directed towards confirming the strategy and evaluating diversification into this space, which aligns with global sustainability trends and long-term market demand.

Looking ahead, PCCL plans to build on its infrastructure and leverage its strategic location to cater to both domestic and export markets. The Haldia unit, now equipped with captive power generation, stands as a robust hub for sustained carbon material supply in the region.

Business Update and Market Position:

PCCL continues to maintain stable operational performance with production and sales volumes in line with historical figures. A significant portion of the company's revenues comes from Marquee clients such as NALCO and Hindalco comprising a major part of its customer base. This reflects the company's strong credibility, consistent quality and alignment with top-tier buyer in the industry.

