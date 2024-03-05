Business News | PFRDA Conducts Program in Guwahati to Create Awareness About National Pension System

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 5 (ANI): Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in collaboration with the Indian Chamber of Commerce conducted an awareness program in Guwahati on Tuesday, in presence of members of corporates and SMEs based out of Guwahati and from northeast region.

To promote awareness of National Pension System among corporate entities, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) organises nationwide NPS Awareness programmes for corporates titled "NPS- Foundation of a Better Future".

The National Pension System (NPS) has been implemented for all Government Employees (except armed forces) entering the Central Government workforce on or after January 1, 2004.

Most of the State and UT Governments have also adopted the NPS for their new employees.

Since May 1, 2009, NPS has been available to every Indian citizen on a voluntary basis, including corporates.

Notably, the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was launched on June 1, 2015, providing a significant boost to social security schemes.

As on March 2, 2024, the subscribers of NPS and APY surpassed 7.24 crores with a total Asset Under Management (AUM) of 11.50 lakh crore.

The number of subscribers in the private sector, including corporates, exceeds 53.70 lacs with AUM of Rs.2.21 lakh crore.

Over 15,000 corporates have adopted NPS and have registered 19.25 lacs employees under NPS.

The keynote speaker at the event today was Deepak Mohanty, Chairperson, PFRDA.