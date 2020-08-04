New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): TPV today announced the expansion of Philips Audio range with the availability of four new products in the wireless and soundbar range.

The audio products are being launched on Amazon.in during the Prime Day Sale starting 06th August 2020. The wireless range, TAT4205BK and TAN2215BK will be available at Rs 6,999 and Rs 3,999 respectively and the soundbar range, HTL4080 and HTL1045 will be available at Rs 16,990 and Rs 9,990.

The TAT4205BK is for consumers who are looking for compact true wireless earbuds. It comes with 20 hours of total play time and an IPX5-rated splash-proof design. For consumers on the go, the earbuds feature touch controls on both the earbuds to easily manage calls, music or the device's voice assistant.

TAN2215BK is a flexible neckband and comes with IPX4-rated splash-proof design, with 11 hours of playtime and dynamic bass. Listeners can now enjoy the quality of sound in its truest sense with passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume. It also sports magnetic ear tips which keep them in place when not in use, and the slender, flexible and lightweight neckband ensures durability and comfort.

The other interesting new offerings include the Philips wireless soundbars HTL4080 and soundbar HTL1045 with HDMI ARC input that allows 4K audio pass-through and a range of other connectivity options such as Bluetooth, optical input and USB. The new soundbars will help consumers enjoy a richer and a more immersive sound experience.

"With evolving pattern of entertainment consumption, today's audience is increasingly consuming content and looking for smarter options that enhances their overall experience. We have also witnessed that the reliability on headphones, neckbands and soundbars has increased tremendously due to the current stay at home scenario. Keeping this in mind, our new range of products embodies the latest innovation and design to match up to everyone's style," said Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd, while commenting on the launch of the new audio range.

Product Features across the Wireless Range:

TAT4205BK

For booming sound & powerThe speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that enables superior power output, delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.

Comfortable and secureThe soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

TAN2215BK

Passive noise isolationThe perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favorite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings, and also benefit from a longer battery life.

Powerful soundWith powerful 9mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance.

Premium metal housingWith superior metal housing, these earphones are shielded from unnecessary vibration for accurate sound transmission, resulting in smooth bass response and clear mid-to-high range tones.

Key product features in the soundbar range:

Connect your favorite sourcesStream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Connect audio sources via audio-in or optical input. Whatever you love, it will sound louder and clearer through this soundbar.

HDMI ARCThe days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.

Big, bold bass Wireless Sub in HTL4080The compact wireless subwoofer packs a big, bold and punchy bass that will shake the room.

In addition to this, TPV has also announced extraordinary offers and discounts across Bluetooth Wireless Range during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

