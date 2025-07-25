Philips Unveils Its Latest Smart TVs on Amazon: Experience the Brilliance of the 8100, 8300 QLED Series and the Eco-Friendly 6130 Google TV

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 25: Philips, a global leader in consumer electronics and home entertainment solutions, has unveiled its latest range of smart televisions in India -- the 8100, 8300, and 6130 series. The new lineup is now available exclusively on Amazon, bringing together cutting-edge technology, immersive sound, eye-friendly features, and energy-efficient performance tailored for the modern Indian household.

Also Read | Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

Setting a new benchmark in visual excellence, the Philips 8100 and 8300 series offer Ultra HD QLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant picture quality and ultra-smooth motion. Designed to deliver a cinematic viewing experience, both models support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for enhanced contrast and colour accuracy. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos further elevates the audio experience, providing rich, multidimensional sound that surrounds the viewer.

The 8100 series is offered in four screen sizes -- 43", 50", 55", and 65" -- with a powerful 30W sound output, making it a versatile option for a range of room sizes and entertainment preferences. The more premium 8300 series, available in 55" and 65", boasts a robust 50W audio system complemented by an in-built subwoofer, delivering deep bass and theatre-like sound. Gamers will appreciate advanced features such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), which ensure a responsive and fluid gaming experience.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19' New ‘Eye’ Logo Revealed: Salman Khan's Show To Begin Soon! JioHotstar Teases First Glimpse (Watch Video).

Adding to its diverse portfolio, Philips has also introduced the 6130 series -- a Full HD Google TV aimed at everyday entertainment needs. Available in 32" and 43" variants, the 6130 series incorporates 3DR technology to optimize energy usage without compromising performance. With built-in Eye Care functionality, the TV helps reduce visual strain during prolonged viewing sessions. Dolby Audio further enhances the audio clarity, offering an engaging and comfortable experience for users of all age groups.

With this latest launch, Philips continues to emphasize its commitment to meaningful innovation, combining superior technology with user-centric design. Whether for immersive movie nights, intense gaming sessions, or sustainable daily viewing, the new smart TV range has been crafted to meet the diverse entertainment needs of Indian consumers.

The Philips 8100, 8300, and 6130 smart TV series are now available for purchase on Amazon India.

About Philips

Philips is a globally renowned brand with a legacy of over 130 years in delivering meaningful innovation across health technology, consumer electronics, and smart lifestyle products. Known for its commitment to quality, design excellence, and user-centric solutions, Philips has consistently set industry benchmarks in visual and audio technologies. In the television category, Philips blends cutting-edge engineering with elegant aesthetics to create products that enhance everyday living. Its brand philosophy, "Innovation and You," focuses on enriching lives through thoughtful and intelligent technology. With a strong presence in homes worldwide, Philips continues to inspire trust and elevate entertainment experiences for millions of consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)