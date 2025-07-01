HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Pidilite Industries Limited's art & craft brand, Fevicryl, launches transformative and immersive programme: Artist in Me (AIM). This initiative brought together over 100 artists from across the country for a three-day immersive experience in Mumbai. The 100+ artists are selected from a pool of thousands of artists associated with the brand through their marquee 'Fevicryl Certified Professionals'.

"Artist in Me is not just a workshop - it is a movement that seeks to place Indian artists at the forefront of a changing and evolving creative landscape'," said Kashyap Gala, Senior Vice President for Consumer Products, Pidilite Industries."By giving them the tools, exposure, and mentorship they need, we're not only celebrating India's artistic diversity but also paving the way for these artists to become teachers, entrepreneurs, and cultural ambassadors in their communities."

This year's residency featured two renowned figures from the Indian art and design world:

* PS Rathour, celebrated for his bold, culture-infused contemporary art

* Shuchita Sancheti, founder of the textile design venture vVyom

Together, they explored the theme "Art Forms of India", delving into both traditional practices and emerging trends across art, design, interiors, and fashion. Their sessions covered a wide range of topics--from wall art and sustainability to asymmetry and seamless surrealism--offering artists insights into the evolving modern aesthetic landscape.

Another highlight of the programme was the co-creation of a large-scale, permanent mural installation--a symbolic gesture and lasting legacy of the workshop.

Held in Mumbai, the three-day programme included hands-on sessions, expert-led workshops, and interactive discussions that encouraged open dialogue and collaboration. Apart from artistic training, the workshops also imparted skills in social media management, digital amplification, and vocational opportunities, equipping artists with tools to thrive in today's digital and professional landscape.

