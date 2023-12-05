VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 5: Pitch Perfect India, a reputed B2B and B2C sales and leadership training company established in 2017, bagged the prestigious Best Sales Training Company of the Year Award at the 3rd Sales L&D Vision and Innovation Summit and Awards 2023, organized by Transformance.

Also Read | Dinesh Phadnis Dies at 57: All You Need To Know About CID's Fredericks.

The achievement is a testament of the company's spirit of hard work. Another addition to the award list, it has already won six previous recognitions as the Best Sales Training Company by Corporate Vision, APAC Insider, and Silicon India.

"Our journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to empowering individuals to achieve their full potential. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Pitch Perfect India," commented Founder Jeet Vadher.

Also Read | Munich Airport Closes Again Due to Snow, Sleet.

Setting the highest standards in sales and leadership education, the company has a track record of training over 5000 sales professionals. Known to deliver high-impact training solutions aligned with current competitive landscape and industry needs, Pitch Perfect India sets a benchmark with every passing year.

"We are honored to receive the Best Sales Training Company of the Year Award at the 3rd Sales L&D Vision and Innovation Summit and Awards 2023. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to delivering unparalleled training solutions to the sales and leadership community in India," said Jeet Vadher, Founder of Pitch Perfect India.

The overarching sales training objectives of Pitch Perfect India constitute the bedrock of its success. The company's goal is to give sales organizations the skills and tools they need to boost sales closure rates and develop innovative client acquisition techniques. With well designed and customized delivery of the sales training programs, Pitch Perfect India gives salespeople the knowledge and abilities needed to succeed in a cut-throat marketplace.

With its strength in sales training, the company's leadersing training initiatives are also much celebrated. Along with shaping leaders, the aim extends to transformation from an individual performer to a better people manager. The vision is to make leaders capable of driving business success along with providing a collaborative work environment.

As Pitch Perfect India continues to lead the sales and leadership training arena, the award is like a beacon, inspiring it to aim at bigger and better targets for the betterment of the industry.

Become a Certified Sales Professional by joining Pitch Perfect India's "Selling Excellently' program that will transform you from a salesperson to a sales professional. Our training programs focus on improving your selling skills and leadership qualities while offering tested results. You can enjoy this transformation by adopting and implementing the advanced skills adopted by professionals across industries. It is within you to unleash the greatest powers and succeed at your workplace than you have probably never imagined before. Don't just dream - take action for success at Pitch Perfect India and Elevate your sales and leadership skills. Enroll today and see a better tomorrow!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)