Dinesh Phadnis breathed his last on December 5. The actor, aged 57, died after suffering from liver damage. There were reports doing rounds citing that Dinesh suffered heart attack. However, his CID show co-star Dayanand Shetty clarified about his health issues in an interview to Pinkvilla. He was quoted as saying, “Firstly, it wasn't a heart attack, it was liver damage, because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad.” He also shared, “Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment but the medication affected his liver adversely.” Dinesh Phadnis Passes Away, CID Actor Was Hospitalised Reportedly Over Liver Damage.

Dinesh Phadnis had shot to fame for his role in BP Singh-created television series CID. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television for about two decades, from 1998 to 2018. Dinesh was popularly known for playing as Inspector Fredericks aka Freddy on this show. His first appearance was on the episode titled ‘Kissa Raat Ke Shikhar Ka – I’. His character was initially referred as SI Prince/Michael, but from the episode ‘The Case of the Last Five Minutes – I’, Dinesh’s character was referred as Fredericks. He had made guest appearances on the shows Adaalat and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where portrayed the same character, Fredericks. Other than these television shows, Dinesh was also seen playing supporting role as Constable Shambhu Tawde on the show CIF.

Apart from featuring in these popular television series, Dinesh Phadnis was also seen in a few Hindi films that includes Sarfarosh, Mela, Super 30 among others. Almost a decade ago, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Dinesh had shared about his struggles to bag roles. He was quoted as saying, “I remember I was struggling for roles and wherever I went to seek work, I met BP Singh (producer of CID). I am not aware if it was sheer luck or co incidence. Finally, he asked me if I wanted to join CID and that’s how my journey began.”

Dinesh Phadnis’ character as Inspector Fredericks will always be remembered by fans. As per reports, the actor’s last rites will be held today. He is survived by his wife Nayana and daughter Tanu.

