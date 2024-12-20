New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with European Commissioner on India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) via video conferencing

The ministry in an official statement stated that "Piyush Goyal held a video conference with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security; Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency at 2030 hrs today".

Also Read | Raigad Road Accident: 5 Killed, 27 Injured After Speeding Private Bus Carrying Wedding Party Turns Turtle at Tamhini Ghat in Maharashtra's Mangaon.

The ministry also added that this conference was convened to discuss India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, High Level Dialogue, India-EU Trade and Technology Council, other high level engagements & trade and investment issues.

After the meeting Sefcovic posted on X, The overall EU-India trade and investment relationship is yet to reach its full potential. Glad to have exchanged with Minister Piyush Goyal on the best way to advance our trade negotiations. An opportunity to deepen our strategic ties."

Also Read | Om Prakash Chautala Dies: INLD President and Former Haryana CM Passes Away at 89 in Gurgaon.

The meeting was held on Thursday and was attended by senior officials from both the sides.

This was the first introductory meeting between the two leaders after the assumption of the charge of the new European Commission of the European Union(EU).

The Commerce and Industry Minister welcomed that President Ursula von der Leyen was elected for a second mandate by the European Parliament in July 2024.

He noted that Prime Minister Modi was given a historic and unprecedented third mandate by the people of India. With continuity and stability, both sides would strive to deepen the relationship amidst growing uncertainty and turbulence.

Goyal also congratulated the EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefovic on his new role in the European Commission and expressed confidence in working together to develop a new Strategic India-EU Agenda.

Recognizing shared values of democracy and rule of law, the two leaders agreed to explore ways to ensure greater wealth and prosperity for about 2 billion people of India and the EU.

Following nine rounds of intensive negotiations, FTA discussions require strategic political guidance to conclude a commercially significant and mutually beneficial agreement, with due consideration given to each side's sensitivities.

Minister Goyal underlined that non-tariff barriers were impeding trade and emphasized the need to address long pending issues as a confidence building measure. Both sides agreed to explore a balanced, equitable, ambitious and mutually beneficial FTA.

The two leaders committed to schedule a bilateral visit to understand each other's sensitivities and concerns at a date convenient to both sides, through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)