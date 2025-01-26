New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will visit Muscat, Oman for the 11th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al-Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Sultanate of Oman from 27-28 January 2025.

This visit underscores the importance that India attaches to its trade and investment ties with Oman, one of its important trading partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with bilateral trade estimated at over USD 8.94 billion in 2023-2024.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on trade and investment and the global economic situation, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The talks on India-Oman CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) which are at an advanced stage are likely to get further impetus during the visit, the ministry said.

Both sides are negotiating and exploring a commercially significant, balanced, equitable, ambitious and mutually beneficial CEPA.

A business delegation is accompanying the Minister for the Joint Business Council meeting between FICCI and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On the sidelines, the Minister is also expected to meet Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee for CEPA, Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, President, Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) apart from holding interactions with representatives of Oman industry and Indian community. (ANI)

