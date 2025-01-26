Mumbai, January 26: Many smartphone companies launched their new smartphones in India this month, showing the next-gen upgrades to batteries, cameras, AI processing, and significant boosts in performance. In January 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, POCO X7 series, Realme 13 Pro series, and OnePlus 3 series were launched in India. All offered performance improvements, AI features, and better cameras.

January 2025 also confirmed some of the future smartphone launches, such as the iQOO Neo 10R and Infinix Smart 9 HD. Some other devices were speculated to launch in India, such as Nothing Phone 3, Realme Neo 7, the Xiaomi 15 series, the Samsung Galaxy F06, the Samsung Galaxy M06, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and the Vivo V50 series. These smartphones will eventually launch in India; some might be launched as soon as next month. iQOO Neo 10R Processor, Camera, Display and Price; Know Everything About Upcoming iQOO Smartphone in Mid-Range Segment Ahead of India Launch.

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025

Next month, various brands will launch their next-gen smartphones in India, offering new specifications, features, and design improvements. This year, it is expected that the batteries on the devices will be larger, and smartphones with powerful performance might be introduced in the mid-range segment. Some launches are confirmed, while others are speculated.

iQOO Neo 10R Launch Date in India

iQOO will soon launch its new Neo 10R in the mid-range segment. It is expected to have a 6,400mAh battery supporting 80 or 90W fast charging and a 144Hz display. The iQOO Neo 10R processor is rumoured to be Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which might offer powerful performance with its 1.5 to 1.7 million AnTuTu scores. It is expected to be priced at around INR 30,000. This device may arrive in India in February.

Realme Neo 7 Launch Date in India

Realme Neo 7 was launched in China in December 2024 and is expected to arrive in the Indian market soon. It packs a 7,000mAh battery, up to 16GB RAM, a 50MP+8MP rear camera and 16MP selfie camera, a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, and up to 1TB storage. Realme Neo 7 is expected to launch in India in February 2025.

Realme P3 Pro Launch Date in India

Realme P3 Pro is expected to launch in India next month with a minimum of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The rumoured colours include Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple and Saturn Brown. The device may be powered by a Snapdragon 710 AIE mobile processor and will likely launch under the INR 20,000 price range.

Samsung Galaxy M06, Samsung Galaxy F06 Launch Date in India

Samsung Galaxy M06 and Galaxy F06 will be launched in India soon; however, the date has not yet been announced. According to rumours, both devices will likely offer a 6.7-inch display, 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging, 50MP primary camera, 2MP secondary camera, and 8MP selfie camera. They are expected to be available in February 2025.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Date in India

Nothing Phone 3 will be launched in India with AI features and likely with the same Glyph light background design. It may come with two cameras on the rear and one selfie camera. The Phone could be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ and have a 6.5-inch display. Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be priced in the 30,000 to 40,000 price range.

Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date in India

The Xiaomi 15 series was launched in China last year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It included Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models with a Leica-powered camera setup and the same design as last year. The Xiaomi 15 series is expected around February 2025 but may be delayed. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro To Get A19 Pro Chip, iPhone 17 Plus and iPhone 17 To Get A19 Chip; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Beyond these smartphones, the Infinix Smart 9 HD India launch is confirmed on January 28, 2025, at 12 PM. Other smartphone companies, including TECNO, itel, and Lava, among others, will also introduce their new smartphones in upcoming months in budget and mid-range segments. Besides, this year, the iPhone 17 series is set to launch in September 2024, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Realme Narzo 80 series will also be announced likely in the second half of 2025.

