Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Play 'N' Learn, a part of TEEG, the leading Australian Family Entertainment Centre group, is excited to announce the opening of its flagship venue in Mumbai, the brand's ninth venue in India. Located in Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, the premium active edu fun destination is dedicated to promoting healthy physical and mental growth for its young guests by providing a safe and welcoming environment for them to explore their unique learning, and playing, styles.

At Play 'N' Learn, children enjoy a unique and memorable experience that prioritizes both fun and active learning. Through STEAM-based learning concepts, integrated with the Reggio Emilia approach to encourage child-led learning, the Play 'N' Learn journey cultivate creative thinking and imagination in children, allowing them to explore without limits. The new venue features an array of play areas, such as Water Play, Disco Trampoline, and Volcano Ball Pool, that guarantee hours of fun and excitement in any visit.

Play 'N' Learn venues are custom designed with the help of experts in the field of child development and curated with international safety and security standards. The flagship Kurla venue offers a range of engaging activities that foster an active, healthy lifestyle and cater to personalized learning styles for kids, inside a safe and secure environment. Parents can relax and enjoy the experience, knowing their child is in safe hands.

The Rockstar cafe is an integral part of the Play 'N' Learn experience. The cafe offers a casual atmosphere where families can indulge in delicious treats together, or where parents can relax or catch up on some work while their children play and learn.

Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of TEEG India, shared, "We are thrilled to launch our new flagship venue which represents a significant milestone in our brand's journey. Our primary objective is to provide children with an unparalleled learning experience that is both engaging and fun. Through play, we aim to encourage the development of critical skills such as creative thinking, problem-solving, and communication. The Reggio Emilia approach and STEAM-based concepts that we employ have proven to be incredibly effective in nurturing these skills and helping children realize their full potential."

Amit Kumar, Director of Malls (West) at Phoenix Mills Ltd. stated, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Play 'N' Learn, a fantastic addition to our mall. This new venue offers families an all-encompassing experience, providing an interactive and enjoyable space for children to play and learn. At Phoenix, we are always dedicated to creating unparalleled experiences, and we are excited to introduce this unique opportunity for families at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai."

Discover the world of Play 'N' Learn at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, where learning meets fun, and imagination knows no bounds. Play more, Discover more.

Play 'N' Learn is a premium brand of The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG), offering a specially designed learning journey for children aged 7 years and below. It is an active edu fun destination with the integrated approach of Reggio Emilia and STEAM-based concepts, designed to encourage learning and healthy physical development through play. Discover more about Play 'N' Learn at www.timezoneplaynlearn.com/en-in/activeedufun.

Positioned as one of the world's largest Family Entertainment and Edutainment Centre groups with leading operations across Asia Pacific, The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG) is jointly owned by Quadrant Private Equity and the LAI Group. TEEG is the parent company of Play 'N' Learn, a premium active edu fun destination dedicated to promoting healthy physical and mental growth for young children. TEEG operates over 320 Family Entertainment Centres across the Asia Pacific region.

Find out more about TEEG and its brands at www.teeg.com.

