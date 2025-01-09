Players Among the Top 100 in the World Set to Battle it Out at the Singapore Tennis Open 2025

PRNewswire

Singapore, January 9: The inaugural Singapore Tennis Open (STO) 2025 is set to dazzle fans as professional women's tennis takes centre court at the Kallang Tennis Hub from 27 January to 2 February 2025. Among the player field for STO 2025 are current World No.14 Anna Kalinskaya, 2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu, and 2020 WTA Player of the Year, Sofia Kenin, who will all be making their Singapore debuts.

Also Read | Vinicius Junior Available As Real Madrid Prepare for Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Semi-Final Against Mallorca.

* WTA World No. 14 Anna Kalinskaya will be the top-ranked player to take to the courts in Singapore

* Former Grand Slam Singles Champions Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin to feature in the Main Draw alongside Doubles Champions Elise Mertens and Wang Xinyu

Also Read | 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Miles Teller and Many Other Hollywood Celebrities' Homes Burnt Down.

* Grab your tickets now to catch the inaugural Singapore Tennis Open!

* Free public access to the qualifying matches on 25 and 26 January, with the main draw happening from 27 January to 2 February

Kalinskaya, who achieved a career-high ranking of World No.11 in 2024, recently made her maiden Grand Slam Quarter-Final appearance at the 2024 Australian Open. Having solidified her position as a standout talent, Kalinskaya will captivate tennis enthusiasts with her precision and power on the court.

"I'm excited to play in the first year of the Singapore Tennis Open, and it will also be my first time in Singapore. I've heard amazing things about the energy of the fans and how multicultural the city is. I am looking forward to competing in the new Kallang Tennis Hub and hope that I will have a great tournament there," said Kalinskaya.

Joining her is former British No.1 and fan favourite, Raducanu. With a career-high world ranking of 10, Raducanu has had a triumphant and consistent 2024, highlighted by her breakthrough victory against No.2 seed and World No.5 Jessica Pegula at the Rothesay International.

2020 Australian Open champion and French Open runner-up, Kenin achieved her career-high WTA World Ranking of No.4 in the same year. With five singles and four doubles titles under her belt, Kenin's aggressive and consistent style of play continues to entertain tennis fans.

Grand Slam Doubles Champions Elise Mertens and Wang Xinyu will also be bringing their best games in singles at STO 2025. Mertens has won two Australian Open, a Wimbledon and a US Open doubles titles, and Wang won the French Open doubles title in 2023. Currently ranked 34 and 37 in the WTA World Singles Rankings respectively, both will be looking to show off their prowess and versatility on the court.

"I have heard so much about Singapore and the fans there, so it is going to be a great first experience for me at the Singapore Tennis Open and in a new stadium. It is always interesting to play in the opening edition of a tournament and I'm excited to be a part of it!" said Mertens.

Wang will be joined by her compatriots Wang Yafan and Wang Xiyu. The three are currently ranked amongst the top 10 players in China and will be eager to wow their Asian fan base in Singapore. Aside from her success in Doubles, at this year's Wimbledon, Wang Xinyu beat Pegula, her first victory over a player ranked in the top 10. This win placed her as the first Chinese player to defeat a player ranked in the top five since 2008.

The qualifying rounds on 25 and 26 January will see more names added to the Main Draw, alongside up to four wildcards, to make up the full field of 32. Tennis fans can enjoy free entry to these two days of thrilling action, setting the stage for the main-draw battles to ignite the court from 27 January to 2 February.

"The player field is looking good for the tournament, and I believe we are going to see some great matches in both singles and doubles. We still have the qualifications coming up so we will see how the Main Draw shapes up, but it will be a good mix of experience and also fresh talent. It's going to be great for the fans." shared Laura Ceccarelli, co-Tournament Director of STO 2025.

Yazed Osman, co-Tournament Director and Group Head, Events & Placemaking and Place Management of Kallang Alive Sport Management, added, "We are in the final stages of preparations to welcome professional women's tennis back to the Singapore Sports Hub. This will be the first international tour-level event at the Kallang Tennis Hub, and the tournament will be over the Lunar New Year, so there will be a lot to celebrate! We look forward to the fans and community joining us to enjoy some fantastic tennis over the week."

Former Team Singapore tennis player, Davis Cup representative and WTA staff member, Leong Chee Jun, commented, "It is so great to see women's tennis return to Singapore, and I know the community is excited to watch the action live again. My little daughter, Emma, loves watching tennis so it is going to be a great opportunity to bring her to the Singapore Tennis Open. Hopefully she gets inspired and will one day represent Singapore too!"

With athletes representing countries across China, Colombia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and more, the STO 2025 promises to deliver a riveting showcase on the courts. The tournament has also attracted world-class sponsors in the likes of Turkish Airlines, Asics and Polestar, and promises fans a great celebration of the sport both on and off the courts at the Kallang Tennis Hub.

Get your tickets now!

The Singapore Tennis Open 2025 promises an exciting experience for fans, bringing world-class tennis action up close and personal.

To make the most of the first edition of the tournament, catch your favourite players and more on court in the early rounds as stars like Anna Kalinskaya and Emma Raducanu start their campaigns for the title.

As part of the Lunar New Year celebrations, bring your family and friends with the Prosperity Package Promotion - a bundle of four tickets going at $48 for Bronze, $88 for Silver and $118 for Gold. Come and celebrate the Year of the Snake at the Singapore Tennis Open 2025 - grab your tickets here!

ABOUT SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

Singapore Sports Hub is an iconic, premier destination offering sporting, entertainment and lifestyle experiences for all to enjoy. This world-class development is managed by Kallang Alive Sport Management Co Pte Ltd (KASM). It offers programming that comprises international recreational and competitive events, live entertainment as well as activities that cater to the broader community. The Singapore Sports Hub aims to serve the sporting and entertainment needs of people from all walks of life.

Home to unique world-class sports facilities within the city, the Singapore Sports Hub plays a critical role in accelerating the development of Singapore's sports industry, excellence and participation. Located in Kallang, the Singapore Sports Hub includes the following facilities:

* A 55,000-capacity National Stadium with a retractable roof and movable tiered seating

* A 12,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium with pillarless interior

* A 6,000-capacity OCBC Aquatic Centre that meets FINA standards

* A 3,000-capacity OCBC Arena which is scalable and flexible in layout

* Kallang Tennis Hub, Singapore's first international tournament-ready indoor tennis facility

* Kallang Football Hub housing Singapore's National Training Centre for football

* Water Sports Centre featuring kayaking and canoeing

* 41,000 sqm Kallang Wave Mall, including indoor climbing wall and Splash-N-Surf facility (Kids Waterpark, Stingray and Lazy River)

* 100PLUS Promenade that encircles the National Stadium

* Singapore Youth Olympic Museum & Singapore Sports Museum

* Shimano Cycling World

* Daily community facilities and activities, including beach volleyball, hard courts (futsal, basketball and netball) lawn bowls, giant chess, skate park and running & cycling paths.

For more information, please visit the Singapore Sports Hub:

Website: www.sportshub.com.sg

Facebook: @sgsportshub

Instagram: @sgsportshub

LinkedIn: @Singapore Sports Hub

X: @sgsportshub

TikTok: @sgsportshub

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)