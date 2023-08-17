BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 17: Plutomen – An AR powered frontline operational platform proudly announces the launch of its Digital Inspection solution designed exclusively for frontline professionals. With this revolutionary solution, frontline workers using RealWear head-mounted assisted reality devices can now unlock a new realm of productivity and safety, while also eliminating the probability of human error.

Plutomen Workflow is a Digital Inspection solution that revolutionizes the way frontline workers create, update, and distribute step-by-step checklists. Plutomen meticulously developed the frontline solution to tackle the frontline skills gap and addressed the pressing need for digital transformation for industrial enterprises.

The solution, which is optimized for the voice-UX experience for RealWear devices, digitizes maintenance, troubleshooting, and inspection sequences to eliminate human error. Earlier on April 23, the company launched Plutomen Connect – an AR-powered remote assistance solution on the RealWear App Marketplace, reports Keyur Bhalavat.

"Plutomen Workflow represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower frontline professionals with cutting-edge technology. We believe this application will solve the challenges frontline workers face while conducting the critical tasks like inspection, troubleshooting, and maintenance. We already launched our AR-powered remote assistance solution on RealWear Marketplace. Now Plutomen Workflow can also be accessed directly from RealWear App Marketplace. Our partnership with RealWear will improve the way frontline workers operate handsfree and safely."

In today's diverse work landscape, each job comes with its own set of requirements and demands. The effectiveness of the frontline workforce depends not only on the skills of the workers but also on the efficiency of the equipment used in the field. Understanding this crucial aspect, Plutomen Workflow can be accessed with wide array of hardware options, ranging from RealWear’s head-mounted displays to mobile devices. Industrial enterprises have the freedom to choose the best device that align perfectly with their frontline worker needs. This approach ensures that complex tasks can be completed efficiently and seamlessly, elevating productivity across different industries.

“At RealWear, we have always believed in equipping our frontline workers with the right context and information at the right time,” said Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer, RealWear. “Plutomen's Digital Inspection solution aligns perfectly with our vision, ensuring that frontline professionals operate safely, handsfree, and with precision. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to revolutionizing the way frontline operations are conducted."

Key Features of Plutomen Workflow:

1. Digitized Checklists: Plutomen Workflow offers frontline professionals the ability to create and manage digital checklists with ease. Say goodbye to lost or incomplete paper forms and embrace the convenience of a secure, centralized platform.

2. One-Click Reports Download: With Plutomen Workflow, managers can remotely monitor progress, offer support, and ensure tasks are carried out efficiently by downloading performance reports in one click.

3. Enhanced Safety: Safety is paramount for frontline workers, and Plutomen Workflow prioritizes this aspect. The solution swiftly digitizes safety guidelines, providing instant access to critical information. This ensures that workers can perform their duties with utmost knowledge.

4. Intelligent Analytics: The application offers advanced analytics that helps management gain valuable insights into frontline operations. Data-driven decision-making becomes a reality with Plutomen Workflow, leading to continuous improvements and increased productivity.

5. Seamless Integration: Plutomen Workflow effortlessly integrates with existing systems, allowing organizations to transition smoothly without disruptions. Compatibility with RealWear devices ensures a user-friendly experience for frontline professionals. In addition to the powerful features, Plutomen Workflow offers a user-friendly interface, making it easy for frontline professionals to adapt and embrace digital transformation effortlessly. By running Plutomen Workflow on the RealWear Navigator 520, users only say simple voice commands which without using their hands, freeing their hands for the work.

Plutomen Workflow is now available on the RealWear App Marketplace, ready to transform the way frontline professionals operate. Experience the future of digital inspections and join the league of visionary organizations that prioritize efficiency, safety, and innovation.

To learn more about Plutomen Workflow and its benefits, visit Plutomen Workflow.

To view Plutomen Workflow in RealWear Marketplace, visit Plutomen Workflow on RealWear App Marketplace.

