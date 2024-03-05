NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Pluxee, the leader in benefits and engagement solutions, is excited to announce the launch of 'Pluxee Summer Carnival'. The rewards, deals & discounts extravaganza aims to open a world of opportunities for over 3.5 million Pluxee consumers in India, while also welcoming new consumers to explore the company's diverse offerings. The 120-day grand celebration was kicked off on 1st March 2024 and runs till 30th June 2024.

The campaign promises weekly and monthly giveaways. These deals and discounts extravaganza and prizes will add a touch of excitement to the lives of Pluxee consumers. Some of the thrilling rewards include free Pluxee Pro memberships, exclusive offers across categories, brand new cars, latest smartphones, digital gift cards, and more.

Harish Sarma, Marketing and Product Director at Pluxee India, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "At Pluxee, we understand the significance of employee satisfaction and engagement. The summer carnival is our way of giving back to our consumers. We are thrilled to empower our consumers and make their experience with Pluxee more rewarding."

Pluxee's 2023 Summer Carnival with 500+ winners left consumers eagerly awaiting the next edition. The anticipation has set the stage for the much-awaited 2024 sequel.

Building upon the success of its first edition, the highly anticipated Pluxee Summer Carnival this year promises to be bigger and better. The carnival is a celebration of employee engagement, bringing joy and enthusiasm to the workplace. With an increased selection of prizes and eagerly awaited giveaways, Pluxee is geared up to make this summer carnival an unforgettable experience for all participants.

The Summer Carnival is a celebration of joy, choices, and personalized experiences for Pluxee's valued consumers. Pluxee invites everyone to join the festivities and make the most of this fantastic opportunity to enhance their employee experience.

Rooted in a legacy of excellence, Pluxee is dedicated to empowering employers and consumers to do more of what really matters to them. The Summer Carnival reflects this commitment, offering an exciting opportunity for Pluxee consumers to elevate the value of their employee benefits.

For more information about the Pluxee Summer Carnival and to stay updated on the latest announcements, please visit Summer Carnival | Pluxee (sodexo.in).

Pluxee is the global leader in employee benefits and engagement that opens up a world of opportunities to help everyone enjoy more of what really matters to them. With 26+ years of expertise and trust, the brand nurtures a strong relationship with 11,000+ companies across the public and private sectors in India. Pluxee's support extends to over 3.5+ million consumers, amplifying their purchasing power across 1,800+ towns in India.

Pluxee crafts meaningful, engaging, and unique experiences that enhance individuals' well-being at work and in their personal lives. With meal, fuel, telecom, learning & development, health & wellness, and much more on a single card and app, the brand is thoughtfully designed to bring more value to people. Pluxee's overarching mission is to empower clients, partners, and consumers to embrace sustainability in their everyday choices.

For more information: Pluxee.in.

