Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with private equity and venture capital players in New Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leading private equity and venture capital players.

The discussion revolved around seeking suggestions on how to make doing business in India "more easier", attracting more capital and furthering the reform process.

This meeting illustrated how the Prime Minister is interacting personally with industry leaders to gather inputs ahead of the next budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

