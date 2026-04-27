New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met newly appointed NITI Aayog Full-Time Member Dr Gobardhan Das, describing his personal journey as "very inspiring" and praising his contribution to public health and immunology.

"Met Prof. Gobardhan Das Ji this morning. His personal life journey is very inspiring. Every struggle he faced only strengthened his commitment to serve society and make it free from suffering," the Prime Minister posted on X.

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He added that Dr Das' scholarship and research will enrich India's policy-making architecture.

Dr Das, the Director of IISER Bhopal and a celebrated molecular scientist with nearly three decades of work in immunology, infectious diseases and cell biology, was recently inducted into the national think tank as part of its expanded full-time membership. His appointment comes as India refines its long-term economic and social strategies under NITI Aayog ahead of the 2047 centenary of independence.

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Speaking in Kolkata shortly after receiving accolades from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dr Das hailed his induction as a moment of pride for West Bengal. "Today is a very happy day for me... It's the happiness of the entire Bengal. By making a Bengali a member of NITI Aayog, today is a day of great joy for Bengal. We are very proud," he said.

Aligning his objectives with the Prime Minister's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, Dr Das outlined a holistic and inclusive approach to policy-making.

"Our country is progressing very rapidly right now. We need to take the country much further... To make a developed India, we have to work in every field. We will work in such a way that not a single citizen of the country is left behind," he said, stressing that national strength lies in ensuring no individual is left behind.

Dr Das emphasised the need for a development model that bridges high-tech research with grassroots social welfare. As an academic administrator and scientist, his induction is expected to bring a data-driven, research-oriented perspective to NITI Aayog, with a focus on translating scientific innovation into practical outcomes for rural and marginalised populations.

His inclusion alongside senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri, who has been appointed as Vice Chairperson, gives West Bengal two eminent representatives in the council's new team. The Prime Minister also congratulated Dr Rajiv Gauba, Prof K V Raju, Prof Abhay Karandikar and Dr M Srinivas on becoming Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog.

PM Modi noted that every challenge Dr Das faced only deepened his commitment to public service, a quality reflected in his work on public health and immunology. With India aiming to accelerate growth and strengthen its policy framework over the next two decades, Dr Das's expertise is expected to play a key role in shaping strategies across science, health and inclusive development. (ANI)

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