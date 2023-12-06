New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday visit Dehradun to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023', an official release from the PMO said.

The event will be held at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' is a step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination. The two-day summit is themed - "Peace to Prosperity".

The summit will be attended by thousands of investors and delegates from across the world. It will witness the participation of Union Ministers, Ambassadors of various countries along with leading industrialists, among others.

Earlier, on Friday, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing the Social Media Influencers Meet ahead of the Global Investors Summit, said that Uttarakhand is one of the safest states in the country in terms of law and order and is most suitable for investment.

"We went to many places in the country and abroad regarding the Investors Summit from where we got a very good response. So far investment proposals worth Rs 2 lakh crore have been signed," Dhami said, adding that the maximum focus of the state government is on employment generation.

The Uttarakhand CM, further during the Social Media Influencers Meet, called upon everyone to spread the word about this event in the country and the world through their means so that Destination Uttarakhand, Global Investors Summit becomes trending everywhere.

The Global Investors Summit is to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9. The 2-day long Investors Summit will be a platform for business delegations, corporate leaders, academia, Innovators and Government leadership from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and partnerships in the state of Uttarakhand. Participation of 5,000+ delegates (both national and international) is expected at the summit.

According to the Uttarakhand Government it's 15plus investor-friendly sectoral policies, good governance initiatives, enabling regulatory environment and sustainable practices will be showcased at the Summit. Summit will also host Business-to-Business (B2B) and Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings to support and aid in better decision-making for its investors.

The Summit will also provide opportunities for exhibitors and private and public organizations to collaborate and showcase cutting-edge technologies, innovations, and future trends. Summit sectoral sessions will enable genuine and comprehensive discussions on industry challenges and opportunities. (ANI)

