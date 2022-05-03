Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pocket HRMS, an established innovator in the HRMS ecosystem, announced today their partnership with Repute to increase efficiency in their clients' HR processes. Repute is a unique first-of-its-kind blockchain-based network for instant talent onboarding and background verification.

Pocket HRMS has joined a network of allies who will use Repute to transform how HR operations are undertaken. Repute uses blockchain to connect all HRMS Software platforms that allow users to seek and receive employment history from anyone on the network within a few minutes.

Also Read | Madrid Open 2022: Andy Murray Overcomes Dominic Thiem in First Clay-Court Challenge in Two Years.

"Recent shifts in hiring have kept HRs on their toes, and post-offer attrition is at an all-time high. HRs are looking to verify the veracity of candidate profiles before sending out offers and initiating onboarding. Pocket HRMS provides a unique experience for HRs by combining vast access to HR tools with Repute's background verification (BGV) services in a single platform. Further, we are also digitizing the manual BGV processes with this new integration," said Kumar Siddhartha, Managing Director at Pocket HRMS.

Through the Repute Network, Pocket HRMS users can:

Also Read | Spotify's Podcasting Tech Chief Michael Mignano Resigns: Report.

Save time required for employee verification from 3-5 days to a few minutesReduce manual efforts involved in employee verificationInstantly verify documents to send offers and onboard candidates, using trusted data sourcesRequest and reciprocate data requests through the encrypted blockchain network. "Since the pandemic, talent management has become harder, and HR teams' goals have expanded. Hence, HR software should be agile and have features that aid fast hiring and improve talent experience in a competitive candidate market. The Repute Network will help Pocket HRMS do just that," says Deepak Dhar, Founder and CEO of Repute.

The instant BGV services on the Repute Network will be accessible for all Pocket HRMS users as apps on their dashboard, by simply activating the service.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)