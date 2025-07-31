VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Pocket HRMS, India's leading cloud-based HRMS solution provider, announced the launch of smHRty® 4.0, the latest version of its AI-powered employee assistant. Building on its earlier success as an intelligent chatbot that provided quick answers and HR-related information, smHRty® has now evolved into a truly interactive digital companion capable of understanding queries in local languages and performing tasks on behalf of employees.

One of the standout features of smHRty® 4.0 is its ability to understand multiple regional languages spoken across India. This makes the chatbot highly inclusive and accessible, catering to a diverse workforce spread across different regions and linguistic backgrounds. Whether an employee prefers English, Hindi, or a natural mix of both, smHRty® 4.0 can now understand them, and respond intuitively, destroying all language barriers.

smHRty® 4.0 also goes beyond simple query resolution, as it enables employees to apply for leaves, check attendance, manage their HR requests, and complete routine actions directly from the chat interface, reducing time spent navigating multiple menus and pages. This upgrade marks a significant leap towards hyper-automation in HR processes, streamlining everyday employee interactions and making them more engaging.

Commenting on the launch, co-founder of Pocket HRMS, Mr. Jitendra Somani, said, "We are constantly innovating to make HR more human-centric and seamless. The newly evolved smHRty® 4.0 reflects our commitment to simplifying employee interactions with technology. By empowering employees to complete HR tasks within seconds, we are not only redefining workplace efficiency, but also making it more accessible."

With this upgrade, organizations can expect higher employee engagement, faster response times, and a significant reduction in HR operational workload. smHRty® 4.0 integrates seamlessly with the Pocket HRMS platform, ensuring that all requests made via the chatbot are instantly updated in the system, providing a real-time, error-free experience for both employees and HR teams.

Pocket HRMS continues to focus on AI-driven innovations that transform workplaces. The enhanced smHRty® 4.0 is another step towards creating a smHRt®, conversational, and intuitive HR ecosystem for the modern workforce, building towards Digital Bharat 2.0.

About Pocket HRMS

Established almost two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a leading AI-first HRMS software in India for hire-to-retire requirements of start-ups to large organizations. Its core values are ensuring the best in customer service, cost-effectiveness, and robust module offerings. The platform's latest update enhances its AI chatbot, smHRty®, into a digital companion that understands regional languages and performs tasks like leave applications on behalf of employees. This joins other key modules like smHRt payroll for seamless salary processing, an improved AI-based attendance system, and smHRt searcHR®, which offers HRs a unique global look at their database.

