WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: In the World Championship of Legends 2025, the South Africa Champions are gearing up to lock horns with the Australia Champions in the semi-final. The winner of the South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 semi-final match will secure their berth in the grand finale against Pakistan Champions, who have already entered the competition, following the withdrawal by India Champions. IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Semi-Final Officially Called Off After India Champions’ Players Pull Out, Pakistan Champions Advance to Final.

The South Africa Champions had finished the WCL 2025 league phase in second place, with eight points from five games. Australia Champions were third in the points table with five points from as many games. With the last season's winners India Champions already out, all three remaining contenders South Africa Champions, Australia Champions, and Pakistan Champions have a good chance to claim the victory. While Pakistan Champions are already in the WCL 2025 final, AB de Villiers led South Africa Champions and Brett Lee led Australia Champions will be thirsty for a slot in the title decider.

South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 SF Match Date Thursday, July 31 Time 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 semi-final match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 31. The SA vs AUS WCL 2025 match will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For WCL 2025 online viewing option, read below. ‘I’m Indian’ AB de Villiers Gives Cheeky Response to Journalist During WCL 2025 After He Calls South African Great 'Most Loved Non-Indian Athlete in India' (Watch Video).

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass or a tour pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).