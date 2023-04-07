New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/GPRC): Commemorating World Health Day, Polybion from P&G Health launched 'Pragati Utsav' to help empower the medical fraternity in the hinterlands of Bihar and Rajasthan with the necessary knowledge for effective diagnosis of Vitamin B deficiencies. This ride aims to reach over 4,500 Health Care Professionals (HCPs) over a span of two months. Operational since mid-March, the convoy will tour across Bihar, covering 3 routes via Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna and across Rajasthan covering the areas of Banswara, Chttorgarh, Bhilwara, Fatehpur, Jaisalmer, among others and culminate the end of April 2023.

'Polybion Pragati Utsav' aims to impart awareness and education on the signs of Vitamin B deficiencies, thereby helping to empower doctors with the required information for an accurate diagnosis and treatment. The ride will cater to general practitioners operating in villages of Bihar and Rajasthan. The 40 - 60 minute sessions will showcase real-life patient profiles, focusing on knowledge-based modules and practice-based diagnostic essentials to outline the benefits of Vitamin B. All attendees will also be awarded with a 'Certificate of Training', awarded by Academy of Advanced Medical Education, on completing the session.

Also Read | The Super Mario Bros Movie Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits to Chris Pratt’s Animated Film and How it Sets Up a Sequel! (SPOILER ALERT).

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, said, "Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism reveals that nearly 47 per cent of the Indian population suffers from Vitamin B12 deficiency[1]. With our flagship brand Polybion at the forefront, we at P&G Health are actively working towards creating heightened awareness around Vitamin B deficiencies. Through the 'Polybion Pragati Utsav' we aim to lead conversations on the importance of Vitamin B consumption to build a stronger immunity. Starting with the HCPs in Bihar and Rajasthan, we plan to impart education on the importance of monitoring the patient's complete blood count (CBC), peripheral smear and Serum B12."

Vijay Pampana, Marketing Director, added, "Vitamin B deficiencies can lead to low or reduced body energy levels, brain function, cell metabolism and immune functions, resulting in weakness, anaemia, viral and bacterial infections and such other health problems. But these symptoms are often ignored, making early identification and seeking timely diagnosis the need of the hour. This is the challenge we seek to address through the 'Polybion Pragati Utsav', by helping empower the doctor community to help address Vitamin B deficiencies more effectively".

Also Read | IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of LSG vs SRH T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

As an ongoing effort, P&G Health is constantly engaging with patients, consumers and Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) to help educate and raise awareness around Vitamin B deficiencies. P&G Health also contributes to scientific learning and knowledge exchange forums for medical practitioners, including diagnostic workshops, continuing medical education, case-based discussions and global discussion forums.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)