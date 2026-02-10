PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: As Mumbai continues to record air quality levels that frequently slip into the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, the conversation around office real estate is undergoing a fundamental shift. Beyond location, grade or amenities, occupiers today are increasingly evaluating how buildings actively protect health, manage resources and perform in a high-pollution urban environment.

Responding to this shift, Superb Realty has announced the launch of Superb Altura, its flagship mixed-use commercial development at the iconic Amar Mahal junction in the Chembur-Ghatkopar corridor. Conceived as a next-generation Grade A office tower, Altura reflects a new development philosophy where intelligence, resilience and wellbeing are embedded into the building's core rather than added as afterthoughts.

Unlike traditional commercial developments that rely on static specifications and conventional green checklists, Superb Altura integrates advanced building systems that continuously monitor, analyze and optimize indoor environments. Energy management, indoor air quality (IAQ), HVAC, access control, fire safety and other critical services operate as part of a unified framework, enabling the building to respond dynamically to changing conditions.

With indoor air quality emerging as a boardroom-level concern amid rising outdoor pollution, the building enables real-time tracking of air parameters, automated alerts and system-led optimization to help maintain healthier indoor environments. Intelligent controls allow ventilation, temperature and lighting to adjust dynamically, balancing occupant wellbeing with operational efficiency.

The building has been designed with the ambition of pushing indoor air quality towards very low AQI levels, setting a higher benchmark for healthy work environments in dense urban markets.

"Poor air quality is no longer a seasonal issue; it is a structural reality for urban India," said Shilpin Tater, Managing Director, Superb Realty. "For new-age developers, the role is no longer limited to delivering floor plates and facades. At Altura, we have focused on how a building thinks, responds and performs over time. That is what future-ready commercial real estate looks like."

From an operational standpoint, the integrated systems at Superb Altura are expected to deliver 15-25% energy optimization through continuous performance tracking and automation, while predictive maintenance can help reduce unplanned downtime by up to 30%, improving asset reliability and lifecycle performance.

The project features large, efficient floor plates, generous daylight penetration and a three-side open frontage, complemented by terrace lounges, breakout zones and select balcony offices. Mixed-use planning with curated retail and F&B enhances daily user experience while strengthening long-term commercial viability.

From an investment lens, Superb Altura's adaptable and scalable systems ensure the asset remains aligned with evolving sustainability benchmarks, regulatory frameworks and occupier expectations, reducing future retrofit risk and supporting long-term value preservation.

With GRIHA-aligned sustainability measures including solar power for common areas, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling and energy-efficient systems, Altura reinforces Superb Realty's focus on performance-led ESG rather than checklist compliance.

As Mumbai grapples with deteriorating air quality, Superb Altura signals a broader shift in commercial real estate where buildings are expected not just to accommodate businesses, but actively safeguard health, optimize resources and stay resilient in an increasingly complex urban future.

