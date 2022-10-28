Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): "I'm a freelance journalist, someone kidnapped me." The teaser and poster of the Hindi-Telugu film "Prestitute" begins with this dialogue by Telugu actress Sasha Chettri. From the glimpses of the film shown in the teaser, it can be guessed that it is going to be quite a gripping film.

The teaser and poster of the film Prestitute was launched at Sun & Sand Hotel in Mumbai by producer Shyam Prasad Reddy of Ajagava Arts. The hero of this film is Mimoh Chakraborty, son of Bollywood's disco dancer Mithun Chakraborty, while South actress Sasha Chettri plays the lead role in it. The film stars Manoj Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Pradeep Rawat, Ravi Kale, Rahul Dev, Sayaji Shinde, Abhimanyu Singh and Yashpal Sharma.

Dheeraj Kumar was present as a chief guest in this function. He announced the title of the film Prestitute . He said that like the title of the film, its subject is also new. There are no language boundaries in cinema today. I heartily congratulate the producer, director and all the actors of this film.

Actor Manoj Joshi launched the teaser of the film. He Congratulated producer, director and all the co-actors. This is a film with a different subject, in which my character is also very different. I have played the role of an insurance agent who has been given a tough target.

Actress Sasha said that my character in this film is very challenging. I was kidnapped, hung upside down, I was tortured a lot, I would like to give credit to the director for getting me to do such a difficult role. I consider myself extremely fortunate that I got the opportunity to work in my first film in Bollywood with such iconic actors of the industry. Hope people will like the film.

Director Madhav Kodad said that while there are many good people in the world of journalism, some people are also doing irresponsible work for some specific purpose. The same thing is depicted in the film Prestitute. Along with this, the film also gives the message of women empowerment. If a woman is supported, she can do anything in this World.

The teaser launch event was well hosted by actress and influencer Ekta Jain.

