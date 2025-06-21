A tectonic shift is underway in India's commerce ecosystem, where digital platforms no longer support trade, they define it

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: In this transformation, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the lifeblood of India's economy, must not be left behind. With over 63 million MSMEs contributing 30% to the national GDP and employing more than 110 million people, India's ambition to become a $5 trillion economy hinges on their digital empowerment.

Also Read | Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025: JMD Kutch Riders Emerge Champions After Six-Wicket Win Over Anmol Kings Halar.

Recognizing this imperative, the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), under the Ministry of MSME, has launched a dual-pronged digital transformation agenda: the TEAM (Trade Enablement and Marketing) Initiative, under the World Bank-supported RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) Scheme, and the comprehensive upgrade of MSME Global Mart, NSIC's flagship B2B portal. Together, these initiatives aim to democratize access to digital markets, enhance competitiveness, and embed MSMEs into the evolving fabric of India's digital economy. The success of these initiatives, however, hinges on expert implementation that can match ambition with execution. That's where Dexian India comes into the picture.

Dexian's undercurrent research on the MSME ecosystem reveals NSIC's ambitious leap to expand the sector's reach while reaffirming the value it has cultivated over time. With deep domain insight and proven engineering excellence, Dexian India is well-positioned to support this transformation, whether through AI-powered cataloging, ONDC integration, scalable commerce platforms, or multilingual helpdesks. Beyond execution, Dexian understands the 'why', ensuring every digital solution aligns with the broader goal of empowering India's MSMEs for sustainable, long-term impact.

Also Read | Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

A Vision Beyond Upgradation: Reinventing the Digital Pulse of Indian MSMEs

India's MSMEs contribute over 30% to the GDP and employ more than 110 million people, yet remain vastly underrepresented in digital commerce. According to NASSCOM, only 9% of Indian MSMEs currently leverage digital platforms to sell goods or services. The TEAM initiative seeks to change that by democratizing access, reducing entry barriers, and empowering MSMEs with AI tools, marketing infrastructure, and streamlined onboarding processes.

The transformation of MSME Global Mart is not about incremental upgrades, it is about re-engineering the DNA of how small businesses trade in the digital era.

"Dexian thrives where complexity meets mission-critical scale. This is not just about building a better website. It's about creating a self-sustaining, intelligent commerce ecosystem for MSMEs that thrives on trust, data, and agility," says Venkat Lakshminarasimha, Executive Director, DISC - Solutions - India & Middle East at Dexian.

Implementation of the TEAM Initiative: From Mandate to Momentum

Dexian's approach to implementing the TEAM Initiative is based on four interlocking pillars: AI-powered cataloging, Demand Generation, Intelligent Helpdesk Infrastructure, and Seamless ONDC Integration.

1. AI-Driven Product Cataloguing: Speed Meets Intelligence

Today, MSMEs face a bottleneck at the very first step, creating awareness. Poor-quality images, missing metadata, and language barriers hinder the effectiveness of digital listings. The TEAM initiative rightly prioritizes AI-based cataloging, featuring guided photography, automated SEO-rich descriptions, and multilingual support.

Dexian can deliver this through:

* A white-labelled mobile and web application powered by generative AI for image enhancement, lifestyle renderings, and dynamic translations.

* Real-time product intelligence using computer vision and natural language processing (NLP) to auto-suggest attributes and optimize product categorization.

* Cloud-native architecture for scale, security, and integration with MSME backend databases.

2. 360° Demand Generation Engine

In digital commerce, visibility is currency. The TEAM initiative emphasizes omnichannel marketing - digital, social, print, and network-based, to drive demand for MSME products.

Dexian's digital marketing practice can operate this vision through:

* Hyperlocal and regional targeting in multiple Indic languages using NLP engines and social graph analytics.

* Predictive campaign optimization via real-time analytics dashboards.

* Buyer engagement strategies including B2B influencer programs, lead nurturing journeys, and integrated WhatsApp-commerce funnels.

Moreover, Dexian's prior experience in running end-to-end campaigns for federated government platforms ensures alignment with the scale and diversity of Indian MSMEs.

3. Human-Centered Helpdesk, Enhanced by Conversational AI

The proposed TEAM helpdesk envisions a 5-seater contact center offering inbound, outbound, and chatbot services with multilingual support.

Dexian's intelligent automation layer can enhance this infrastructure by:

* Deploying AI chatbots and voicebots for Tier-1 queries in Hindi and English.

* Using Speech Analytics and sentiment scoring to improve agent performance continuously.

* Implementing CRM-integrated ticketing systems with real-time SLA tracking, escalation workflows, and personalized knowledge bases.

Dexian's proprietary CX frameworks ensure that the MSME's first point of contact is not only responsive but also intuitive.

Re-Architecting MSME Global Mart: A Portal with Purpose

While the TEAM initiative provides the propulsion, MSME Global Mart is the vessel that must now evolve into a next-generation commerce platform. Currently serving 2.04 lakh members with over 1.1 lakh products and more than 2.1 lakh live tenders, its foundation is strong, but it needs a leap forward.

Dexian's strategy for the platform upgrade is rooted in three imperatives: Functionality, Scalability, and Monetizability.

A. Functionality: Powering a World-Class Digital Marketplace for India's MSMEs

Dexian proposes to integrate the following core modules:

* Discovery & Matchmaking Engine: AI/ML-powered product-buyer matchmaking, real-time RFQs, and intent-based notifications.

* State Pavilions: Microsites for each state showcasing ODOP (One District One Product) and GI-tagged products.

* Global Sourcing Gateway: Dedicated B2B export interface targeting high-traffic regions like the US, UK, Germany, and the UAE.

B. Scalability: Engineered for the Next 10 million MSMEs

Dexian's approach to system design follows microservices architecture, containerization via Kubernetes, and API-first development. This ensures:

* Zero downtime scalability

* Modular upgrades and integrations with popular e-commerce storefronts and digital commerce platforms

* Granular analytics for user behavior and buyer conversion rates

C. Monetizability: Empowering NSIC's Revenue Strategy

Currently, MSME Global Mart earns approximately five crores annually from membership fees and advertising. Dexian's roadmap includes:

* Tiered subscription models with added features like real-time analytics, lead verification, and premium tender alerts

* AI cataloguing as a paid SaaS service

* Integrated commerce transactions generating revenue via service fees and logistics tie-ups

With proposed ONDC SNP integration, the portal will not only facilitate visibility but also drive direct commerce, a critical shift for its long-term viability.

Ensuring Compliance, Continuity, and Cybersecurity

Dexian's implementation plan for TEAM and MSME Global Mart includes:

* Adherence to the Government of India's ABAC (Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) regulations

* Implementation of ISO 27001 and GDPR-equivalent protocols for data privacy

* Secure cloud hosting on MeitY-approved platforms with 99.95% uptime

* Exit management protocols, including complete knowledge transfer and source code handover

Digital Inclusion for Atmanirbhar Bharat

At its core, this initiative is not just about commerce, it is about dignity, inclusion, and economic resilience. A digitally literate MSME sector will not only generate jobs and GDP but will also democratize India's participation in the global economy.

Dexian's solution is not off-the-shelf; it is tailored for Bharat, deeply contextualized, tech-forward, and built to endure.

"Our vision is to co-create with NSIC a platform that's both entrepreneurial and empathetic, one that can serve a woman artisan in Kutch as effectively as an auto parts manufacturer in Coimbatore," notes Venkat Lakshminarasimha.

The Road Ahead: A Collaborative Nation-Building Exercise

The TEAM initiative is not merely a policy, it is a platform for equitable growth, innovation, and entrepreneurial courage. MSMEs in India have withstood the impact of demonetization, the pandemic, and global supply chain disruptions. With the proper digital handholding, they are now ready to thrive.

Dexian's vision aligns deeply with this aspiration. Through empathetic technology, intuitive platforms, and transformative services, Dexian aims not only to deliver a project but also to ignite movement.

"At Dexian, we believe India's digital leap must be inclusive. TEAM and MSME Global Mart are not just digital solutions, they are catalysts of empowerment. We are ready to co-author this future with NSIC," concludes Venkat Lakshminarasimha.

Final Words

In a country where over 63 million MSMEs fuel the economic engine, it is time their digital destiny matched their entrepreneurial spirit. Through the TEAM initiative and a reinvented MSME Global Mart, India has a unique opportunity to build a resilient, intelligent, and inclusive commerce platform.

Dexian is prepared not just with the tools, but with the tenacity, trust, and transformative mindset needed to realize this vision. Because when small businesses thrive, India rises.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)